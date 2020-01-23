Datera Achieves Veeam Ready Designation Enabling Data Resilience for Enterprise Cloud Deployments

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera , Inc., the global leader in autonomous data services software that powers data for the open cloud, announced that in collaboration with Veeam® Software , the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, the Datera Data Services Platform is now Veeam® Ready in the Repository category. This new development enables Datera and Veeam customers to enhance the availability and resilience of their Tier 1 block data in the kind of scale-out and scale across architectures that define hyperscale data operations.

Veeam delivers cloud, virtual and physical data management for any application and any data across any cloud. The Veeam Ready Program provides an enterprise-class solution qualification and testing process to help Veeam partners meet the company's standards. Achieving this new status designates the highest level of verification and testing for primary storage products.

"Enterprise data should move freely throughout an organization no matter which cloud you use," said Hal Woods, CTO, Datera. "Our customers are building data-defined infrastructures based on software-defined technologies that allow freedom of movement while avoiding lock-in. This Veeam partnership advances Datera's approach to powering data for the open cloud."

Datera is recognized for its ability to deliver the highest levels of data availability— continuous availability —by intelligently distributing data across the data center and enabling hardware changes without incurring downtime. The Veeam Ready status capitalizes on Veeam's expertise in VMware environments, enabling Veeam customers to back up VMware primary data running on Datera primary storage to another Datera cluster. Taken together, enterprises can rely on Datera and Veeam to provide the highest levels of data resilience in hyperscale deployments.

"Large enterprises around the world are using Datera to automate, optimize, and modernize their storage infrastructures for bare metal, virtual machine, and container workloads," said Narasimha Valiveti, Chief Product Officer, Datera. "With this new verified status, we're enabling Veeam customers to harness Datera's autonomous software-defined storage for their enterprise cloud environments without changing the data backup and protection policies and procedures."

