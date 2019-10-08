Datera and HPE Announce Software-defined Cloud Kit to Power Data in Hybrid Clouds

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datera, Inc., the leading enterprise class data defined storage software platform for composable clouds, today announced an expansion of its HPE go-to-market partnership with the introduction of several Datera pre-packaged configurations for enterprises looking to bring the industry's leading software-defined platform to their hybrid and private cloud environments. The HPE Datera Cloud Kit is an off-the-shelf package of all flash, software-defined, scale-out storage designed to deliver the operational simplicity of the cloud to Tier 1 workloads that require no compromise on performance and availability. The new offering is available immediately through HPE resellers around the globe.

"The move to the software-defined data center has driven increased demand from HPE's customer base for the Datera platform and the simplicity, automation, and resiliency it delivers," said Marty Lans, HPE GM, Storage Technologies and Connectivity. "Creating a new SDS solution offering with other best in class offerings in our portfolio, including HPE's market-leading enterprise servers and switches, is what the HPE Complete Program is all about – bringing innovation to market to enable our channel partners to win big in times of technology transition to new IT architectures."

The new solution comes as the shift to cloud-like, software-driven infrastructure arrives at the right place at the right time. "Our recent analysis of the data storage market suggests that server-based storage, the approach taken by all the major cloud providers, is poised to grow significantly faster than traditional storage systems," said Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President of the Enterprise Infrastructure and Data Center Practice at International Data Corporation (IDC). "As this growth wave hits, today's enterprises are looking for software-driven solutions on server-based platforms for an increasingly data-driven world, and Datera provides technology worthy of consideration."

The Datera Cloud Kit (HPE SKU R3B26A) includes everything an enterprise needs to quickly deploy cloud-like storage in a private or hybrid cloud environment, including the Datera software license, HPE Smart Fabric Orchestrator license, HPE M-Series switches, HPE DL360 servers, cabling, and global support for containers such as Kubernetes, virtual machines, and bare metal applications thirsting for high performance block and object data. Using the HPE Smart Fabric Orchestrator simplifies the configuration and optimization of the Datera storage network.

These all flash storage environments consist of four server nodes with two different capacity offerings of 76.8 or 153.6 terabytes of usable SATA flash capacity, designed for easy trial and easy expansion. With a new base environment installed, Datera's scale-out architecture enables customers to expand their environment with their choice of servers and storage media without compromising data availability, since the platform automatically incorporates the new nodes into the environment and redistributes data to maximize performance.

"2019 has been a breakout year for the software-defined storage category, as well as Datera – notching 500% growth in the first half, fueled by our go-to-market traction with HPE," said Guy Churchward, Datera CEO. "The future looks even brighter for Datera, given IDC's recent prediction that server-based storage will grow at seven times the rate of traditional storage technologies moving forward. Together with our reseller partners, the new Cloud Kit will drive trial and traction to capture that growth at the high end."

"The availability and performance of your storage infrastructure can either facilitate or hinder your business processes. This software-defined solution from HPE and Datera automatically provides flexible data services to any data center," said Mukesh Unadcath, General Manager, Itiso.

"A modern datacenter is one that transforms as your needs change, leveraging the scalability and flexibility of the cloud. Datera's software-defined storage coupled with HPE hardware provides that flexibility, autonomy, and agility," said Matt Huff, EVP, Business Development, Redapt.

"We're seeing heightened interest in software-defined storage as the world moves to hybrid infrastructures. The HPE Datera Cloud Kit provides the flexible consumption and operational agility that is the holy grail for storage," said Greg Tinker, Chief Technology Officer, SereneIT, Inc.

"Our customers rely on us to provide the most advanced, integrated hybrid cloud solutions. The HPE Datera Cloud Kit is an excellent solution for enterprises managing mission critical workloads in private and hybrid clouds," said Justin Eisenberg, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts, SHI.

"SPECTRAMI is continuously expanding its solution portfolio to ensure our clients' IT infrastructure is state-of-the-art to keep pace with growing application demands. SDS is on the short list of technologies we're advancing this year," said Anas Handous, Managing Director & Head of EMEA Alliances, SPECTRAMI.

IT professionals looking to modernize their data centers and learn more about the Datera Cloud Kit are invited to attend the SDDC Virtual Symposium , an industry defining event hosted by Datera together with collaborators Mellanox, Cumulus, HPE, Scality, and others on November 6-7, 2019. The cost to attend is $60 USD. Learn more and register: https://sddcsymposium.com . Datera and ecosystem partners will also host live viewing parties in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Munich, and Silicon Valley.

