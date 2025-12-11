Dates & Cities Announced for HOT ROD Power Tour & HOT ROD Drag Week Celebrating Route 66 in 2026

CELEBRATE ROUTE 66 IN 2026

Dates & Cities Just Announced!

BACK FOR MORE: THE BIGGEST AND BADDEST HOT ROD® TOURS YET

For high resolution images and logos click HERE

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The mighty HOT ROD Power Tour and highly competitive HOT ROD Drag Week are back and heading to Route 66 in 2026! The two wildly popular traveling events will stop at several cities along the legendary highway.

The 32nd annual HOT ROD Power Tour will take place from June 8-12, 2026. The team is gearing up to hit five venues: Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL; Village of Rantoul in Rantoul, IL; World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO; Missouri State University in Springfield, MO; and Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, OK.

America's largest traveling car show puts on display more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts and fans.

HOT ROD POWER TOUR 2026 SCHEDULE:

Kickoff / Day 1 : June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

: June 8 – Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2 : June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL

: June 9 - Village of Rantoul, Rantoul, IL Day 3 : June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

: June 10 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Day 4 : June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO

: June 11 - Missouri State University, Springfield, MO Day 5: June 12 - Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

Stay tuned for HOT ROD Power Tour Registration details coming in early 2026.

The 22nd annual HOT ROD Drag Week will take place from September 13-18, 2026. This year, the crew will take off from and end at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, IL and hit several raceways in between: Byron Dragway in Byron, IL; Cordova Dragway in Cordova, IL; and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, MO.

The world's toughest competition to find the ultimate street-legal drag car puts competitors through a grueling test over five days of action-packed drag racing, requiring racers to drive their vehicles on a specified route from city to city, approximately 1,000 miles, while securing the quickest possible elapsed time across the five days.

HOT ROD DRAG WEEK 2026 SCHEDULE:

Tech Inspection, Registration, Test 'N' Tune – September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 13 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 1: September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

September 14 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL Day 2: September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL

September 15 - Byron Dragway, Byron, IL Day 3: September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL

September 16 - Cordova Dragway, Cordova, IL Day 4: September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO

September 17 - World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, MO Finals / Day 5: September 18 - Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, IL

HOT ROD Drag Week registration opens in February - more details to come!

Connect:

For more information on HOT ROD Power Tour, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-power-tour;

or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag ; X: x.com/hotrodmagazine ; and Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine

For more information on HOT ROD Drag Week, visit hotrod.com/hot-rod-drag-week;

or connect on Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag ; X: x.com/hotrodmagazine ; and

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hotrodmagazine , and also use #hotroddragweek.

About HOT ROD®

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network, consisting of digital, print, and social media. It also offers live events with market-leading HOT ROD Power Tour, Roadkill Nights, and HOT ROD Drag Week experiences. The world leader, HOT ROD brings readers content that simply cannot be seen anywhere else–the most amazing cars, the first scoop relating to happenings and product offerings in the world of performance.

About Hearst Magazines

Hearst Magazines , the world's largest lifestyle media publisher, has a portfolio of more than 30 powerful brands in the U.S. that inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 138 million readers and site visitors each month — 54% of all adults in the U.S., 52% of all Millennials and 49% of all Gen Z adults over the age of 18 (Source: 2025 comScore Multi-Platform© MRI-Simmons – 03/25/F24). The company publishes more than 200+ brand editions and 175 websites around the world.

SOURCE HOT ROD