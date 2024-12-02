Dates Set for PG&E Quarterly Stock Dividends

PG&E Corporation

Dec 02, 2024, 07:00 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2024, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) declared its fourth-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

In addition, PG&E Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), declared the regular preferred stock dividend for the three-month period ending January 31, 2025, to be payable on February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2025. PG&E will pay dividends on its eight series of preferred stock as follows:

First Preferred Stock,
$25 Par Value

Quarterly Dividend to
be Paid Per Share

Redeemable


5.00 %

$0.31250

5.00% Series A

$0.31250

4.80 %

$0.30000

4.50 %

$0.28125

4.36 %

$0.27250

Non-Redeemable


6.00 %

$0.37500

5.50 %

$0.34375

5.00 %

$0.31250

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland, California. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California.

For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

