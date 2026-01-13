Datex Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Datex Footprint® WMS has been tested by Zebra's Global Enablement Center to deliver precision, traceability, and productivity across the warehouse floor

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datex today announced it has successfully completed Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program for its Footprint® WMS solution. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Footprint WMS was successfully tested, confirming its performance and functionality with Zebra's mobile computers.

Zebra Technologies provides the foundation for intelligent operations with an award-winning portfolio of connected frontline, asset visibility and automation solutions powered by AI. Datex is a part of the company's award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.

Datex has earned a reputation for delivering expert technology solutions that power modern supply chain operations. Backed by a team of industry veterans—many with more than 25 years of experience—Datex brings deep expertise in warehouse management and mobility technologies across diverse industries. Designed for complex, regulated warehouse operations in third-party logistics, food and beverage, life sciences, and industrial sectors, Footprint WMS is a flexible, scalable, and integration-ready platform that makes warehouse management faster, smarter, and more reliable.

Seamlessly integrated with Zebra hardware, Footprint WMS ensures precise data capture, complete traceability, and real-time visibility, minimizing errors, driving more informed decisions, and providing greater productivity across the warehouse floor.

"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we've tested the interoperability of Footprint WMS with select products, including the following mobile computers: TC2x Series, TC5x Series, TC72/TC77, TC73/TC78, ET4 Tablets, MC9400/MC9450, MC33XX Series, MC3400/MC3450, VC8300, WT5400, WT6400, TC52ax, TC57x," said Kim Ganoe, Senior Hardware and Software Specialist at Datex. "This ensures warehouse operators that our application meets their needs and reduces both the risk and the deployment time for them."

Zebra Technologies' Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID solutions and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.

About Datex

Datex is a warehouse management SaaS firm that serves operators in complex, regulated third-party logistics, food and beverage, life sciences and industrial industry segments.

Driven to make warehouse operations and growth as easy as possible, Datex is best known for Footprint® WMS, a modern WMS platform built to simplify operations for 3PLs and warehouse operators managing complexity and compliance in today's supply chain.

Founded in 1978 and based in Florida, Datex serves over 200 clients across the United States and other global markets.

