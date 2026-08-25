Datex and Elastic Solutions Survey Suggests 3PL Competitive Advantage Is Shifting from Technology Adoption to Execution

100+ 3PL professionals reveal a growing gap between technology adoption and measurable value, with throughput gains widespread but ROI confidence still limited

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datex, a leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) warehouse management software (WMS) for complex and regulated storage environments, today released findings from The 3PL AI & Automation Playbook Survey, based on original research conducted by Elastic Solutions and sponsored by Datex. The survey gathered insights from more than 100 3PL logistics, supply chain and warehousing professionals across North America.

The findings point to a shift in the 3PL technology conversation. As adoption of AI and automation grows, simply having the technology may no longer be enough to differentiate. The greater opportunity is in execution: how effectively 3PLs turn those investments into better warehouse performance, measurable business value and stronger customer service. This closely reflects the brief's central finding that differentiation is shifting from technology adoption to operational execution.

The data illustrates both the progress 3PLs are making and the execution challenges that remain. While 83% of respondents reported increased warehouse throughput from automation and advanced WMS capabilities, only 33% said they are confident or very confident they will achieve positive ROI within their projected implementation timeline. At the same time, 80% said customers expect, or increasingly assume, AI and automation capabilities from their 3PL partners.

The survey also points to a shift in what is driving investment. Among respondents, 84% cited operational efficiency, evolving client demands or competitive advantage as the primary reason for investing in AI and automation, compared with just 6% who primarily cited labor shortages and rising labor costs.

"Competitive advantage doesn't come from simply having more technology. It comes from what you can accomplish with it," said Mike Armanious, CEO of Datex. "For 3PLs, the opportunity is to start with the business outcome and make sure every investment contributes to a better operation, whether that means greater productivity, stronger service or the ability to respond faster to new customer requirements. Sometimes that means getting more from the technology you already have. Other times, it means recognizing when the foundation itself needs to change."

The resulting executive brief, The Execution Advantage, looks at what the survey findings may mean for 3PLs as they continue investing in AI, automation and warehouse technology, including considerations around ROI, workforce productivity, changing customer expectations and the role of the WMS in supporting these initiatives.

The findings represent the perspectives of more than 100 survey respondents and should be viewed as a snapshot of their experiences and priorities rather than a representation of the entire 3PL market.

Download the full executive brief, The Execution Advantage: How AI, Automation, and Modern WMS Platforms Are Shaping the Next Competitive Advantage for 3PLs, here.

About Datex

Datex helps third-party logistics providers simplify the complexity of multi-client warehouse operations. Footprint® WMS combines real-time inventory visibility, client-specific workflows, advanced billing and low-code configurability to help 3PLs operate more efficiently and adapt faster. Complemented by Footprint Analytics and Datex Studio, the platform delivers trusted insights, streamlined operations and seamless integration. The result is greater agility, stronger customer service and a foundation for scalable growth.

For more information, visit https://datexcorp.com/.

About Elastic Solutions

Elastic Solutions is a leader in targeted marketing, research and demand generation services for the B2B high-tech community. Elastic Solutions was responsible for generating and analyzing the data presented in the executive brief.

For more information, visit www.elasticroi.com.

SOURCE Datex Inc.