Datica Introduces New Health Data Integration Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, provider of a complete, cloud-based platform that mitigates the complexity and risk of integrating and using healthcare data in the cloud, today introduced Integrate, its new health data integration platform. The industry's first and only any-to-any solution that combines healthcare data integration with compliance, as well as a full set of services to ensure successful integration, its HITRUST CSF Certified integration APIs work with any EHR, any available data, in any format. It results in the most complete and scalable solution for those who collect, store, manage and share protected health information (PHI) in the cloud.

Healthcare's adoption of the cloud is on the rise, which has resulted in an increased need to use patient data to power the next wave of innovative healthcare applications. However, the complexity of healthcare data exchange and compliance has created significant hurdles to bringing advanced digital health solutions to market. Datica Integrate now offers a complete solution to solve the complexities of both healthcare data interoperability and compliance, helping to streamline the development and management of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based digital health solutions. As a result, previously cumbersome development processes become frictionless, resulting in enhanced, secure solutions at lower cost and with greater speed to market.

Integrate is scalable and centralized, enabling seamless, secure data exchange with any EHR, real-time access to patient records, and the ability to both push and pull data. It brings together two industry-leading solutions, Datica's Compliant Managed Integration and Emissary, into a single advanced solution as a result of the recent merger between Datica Health, Inc. and Sansoro Health, Inc. The combined product enables users to code once to Datica's advanced API, and connect with both open standards as well as custom end-points. Datica is also the only provider that enables connection to custom end-points, enabling a much richer data set and streamlined workflow.

"Developing healthcare applications in the cloud means overcoming key obstacles like compliance and integration—a big challenge for innovation teams that often prevents them from creating the breakthrough solutions healthcare needs," said Dave Levin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Datica. "Integrate removes the stress, risk and complexity of EHR integrations—without sacrificing PHI security—so our customers can focus on delivering exceptional solutions to today's healthcare challenges."

About Datica

Datica evolved in 2019 when Datica Health, Inc. merged with Sansoro Health, Inc. The company now provides the most complete, cloud-based platform available to accelerate healthcare's transformation to a data-driven future. It achieves this by mitigating the complexity and risk of integrating and using health data in the cloud.

Leveraging patient data and context has become essential to deliver effective digital health solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. However, healthcare regulations create a number of integration and compliance issues. To solve these challenges, Datica simplifies and speeds the development process for those that need end-to-end security and scalability to integrate health data from any source into the cloud. For more information, visit https://datica.com.

