Datica to Introduce Cloud Compliance Solution at AWS re:Invent

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, provider of a complete, cloud-based platform that mitigates the complexity and risk of integrating and using healthcare data in the cloud, today announced that it will introduce its new cloud compliance solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas.

Over 84 percent of hospitals and health plans use the HITRUST CSF framework (HITRUST Alliance). Increasingly, these same entities are making it a requirement that the health IT vendors they work with must be HITRUST certified. Designed to solve the many complexities of compliance on the cloud, Datica's Cloud Compliance solution offers end-to-end cloud managed services that enable developers to scale and grow at their own pace—without having to worry about HIPAA compliance or HITRUST certification.

Developing healthcare applications on the cloud requires data integration and compliance with complicated rules and controls. Often, developers face restrictions on availability of services, or are required to use certain technology systems. With Datica, developers are free to use any Amazon Web Services (AWS) they want—without any constraints or requirements. By creating a secure cloud environment on AWS, Datica already has the controls and configurations in place to ensure security and compliance with HIPAA standards and achieve HITRUST certification.

"Datica Cloud Compliance reshapes the way health care operates in the cloud," said Ryan Rich, Chief Product Officer at Datica. "It removes existing barriers for healthcare developers and gives them the freedom to adopt sophisticated cloud services, enabling scale and automation previously unavailable to health IT developers."

Datica understands that cloud compliance isn't a one-size-fits all challenge. Solving these challenges requires various services to meet developer needs, wherever they are on the road to healthcare compliance. With Datica's Cloud Compliance solution, developers can use any AWS HIPAA-eligible services, leverage compliance and security controls already set in place, access common developer tools, and integrate patient data seamlessly in the cloud.

About Datica

Datica provides the most complete, cloud-based platform available to accelerate healthcare's transformation to a data-driven future. It achieves this by mitigating the complexity and risk of integrating and using health data in the cloud.

Leveraging patient data and context has become essential to deliver effective digital health solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. However, healthcare regulations create several integration and compliance issues. To solve these challenges, Datica simplifies and speeds the development process for those that need end-to-end security and scalability to integrate health data from any source into the cloud. For more information, visit https://datica.com.

