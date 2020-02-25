Datica to Showcase Health Data Solutions at HIMSS20

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datica, a leading provider in cloud compliance and EHR integration, will showcase its innovative solutions at the 2020 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition, March 9-13, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Today, in the world of healthcare, leveraging patient data and context is essential to deliver effective digital health solutions that improve outcomes and reduce costs. However, healthcare regulations create numerous integration and compliance challenges. To solve this, Datica offers the most flexible and secure health data solutions on the market with its two offerings: Datica Cloud Compliance and Datica Integrate.

Datica Cloud Compliance provides a fully managed end-to-end cloud compliance solution, enabling developers to scale and grow their cloud applications, without having to worry about HIPAA compliance or HITRUST certification. While Datica Integrate, the industry's first and only any-to-any solution, allows health data to integrate from any source to any destination, in any format, without sacrificing PHI security.

"Developing healthcare applications in the cloud means overcoming complicated compliance and integration obstacles – which often prevents teams from creating the breakthrough solutions healthcare needs," said Dave Levin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Datica. "Datica's Cloud Compliance and Integrate solutions eliminates those barriers by simplifying and speeding the development process for those that need end-to-end security and scalability to integrate health data from any source into the cloud."

Come see how Datica is reshaping the way healthcare operates on the cloud at HIMSS20 in booth #6273. In addition, Datica announced it will participate in the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase (Hall E, Booth 8300), an all-in-one comprehensive exhibition that showcases technology exchanging and using data in real-time.

To schedule a meeting with Datica at HIMSS, visit: https://datica.com/events/himss20/.

About Datica

