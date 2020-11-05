Dating App Bogoo Launches in Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogoo(布咕), a dating app for young Chinese living overseas, announces its launch in Canada in November 2020.

Bogoo is the first Chinese approval-based dating app dedicated to providing a high-quality dating platform based on intelligent recommendation algorithms, a user-approval system and real-person verification.

Bogoo App

Since its debut in February 2020, Bogoo highlights its user experience by offering slow-paced interaction, limited high-quality recommendations per day, one-to-one exclusivity mode, a modern display of user profile, and proactive user services.

Bogoo has also introduced two brand new key features in the past quarter, including:



- Bogoo Voting Booth. It requires new users to be voted by existing users to decide whether new users can enter the Bogoo community based on their profile quality. Existing users will also be voted on whether they can stay in the community.

- Bogoo Moments. This feature allows Bogoo users to share their life updates with photo and video feeds and interact with other Bogoo users, creating a possibility for Bogoo users to build relationships without the limitations of distance.

"In the midst of the pandemic, people have started to realize the need to establish quality relationships." With a user increase of 10,403% since first launch, co-founder and CEO Kai Xu acknowledges the impact of COVID-19. He expects to see another boost in the user base and further support Bogoo's future plan to expand globally.

"Following the success in the US market, we have decided to launch Bogoo in Canada, which marks an important step for our global footprint," says Xu. "We are positive that Bogoo will bring a new dating experience for our users in Canada, in terms of making genuine friends and meeting the right dates."

Bogoo is now available on App Store in Canada.

About Bogoo:

Bogoo was founded in New York in 2018. Bogoo is a high-quality dating social software based on intelligent recommendation algorithms, a user-approval system and real-person verification. It aims to provide a true and credible social platform for the younger generation of well-educated Chinese living overseas and bring a heart-warming dating experience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bogoo.app

