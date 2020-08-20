Dating App Chispa and Voto Latino Partner To Ignite And Unite Latinxs And Promote Voter Registration

Inspired by Chispa's brand promise of creating unity through culture, and aligned with the mission of igniting meaningful connections, through this partnership, Chispa and Voto Latino's extensive resources will help mobilize eligible Latinos to register and vote. Additionally, Chispa users will be able to swipe right and connect based on like-minded issues and topics that are at the core of the upcoming election.

"This will be the first election in which millennials and Gen Zers outnumber Baby Boomers in the electorate," said María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Voto Latino. "Chispa's audience is our audience and with their help, our outreach to and activation of young Latinx voters will be that much more impactful. We're thrilled to partner with Chispa because we must all work together to inform and excite Americans to vote in November."

"We are very excited to kick off our partnership with Voto Latino, as we know that our audiences are very similar and passionate about making a difference in this election cycle. By providing voter registration and turnout resources, and allowing our users to connect based on issues on the ballot, we hope to foster meaningful conversations and ultimately, strong connections amongst US Latinx singles," said Julia Estacolchic, Head of Chispa Marketing.

In addition to the partnership, Chispa recently conducted a survey to gauge top issues amongst single Latinxs this election cycle. Key takeaways were as follows:

61% of single Latinx Chispa users are registered to vote, over-indexing the total number of US Latinxs registered to vote at 53.7%

Single Latinx Chispa users are more open-minded when it comes to political affiliation though very passionate about certain issues (it is important for them to connect with people who are passionate about like-minded issues over just political party)

63% of Chispa users do not think political affiliation is an important factor when picking a long-term partner; only 12% consider differing political affiliation a deal-breaker.



25% think political affiliation is a conversation starter.



Top issues on the ballot this election amongst Chispa members include: immigration, jobs and the economy, and racial and gender equality.

With these insights in mind and to help drive the campaign, Chispa will activate their users in-app by providing tools to take action through culturally relevant curated content through the following beginning early September:

Co-branded Voto Latino and Chispa voter registration page

and Chispa voter registration page Voter registration resources

In-app profile badges to spark conversation about key issues while connecting with a potential match

Chispa is the largest dating app made for US Latinos, with over 3 million downloads and the goal of helping Latinos create new connections with singles from similar backgrounds, cultures, and communities. Chispa is a Match Affinity dating app created in 2017 by Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), a leading provider of dating products designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection, like Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid, and more. The Chispa app is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play , both in English and Spanish. For more information visit www.chispa-app.com and follow @ChispaApp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Voto Latino is a grassroots political organization focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy. Through innovative digital campaigns, culturally relevant programs and authentic voices, we shepherd the Latinx community towards the full realization of its political power.

SOURCE Chispa

Related Links

https://www.chispa-app.com/en

