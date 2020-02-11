Dating app Crush users take sides over Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back" from royal duties

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world takes sides over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to "step back" from royal duties, users from the dating app, Crush, share their opinions on the divisive decision.

Recently, the app added an option "What is your opinion as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to 'step back' from royal duties?" to its Question Prompts feature. Among Crush UK users, over 43% of users have elected to answer the prompt and state their opinion on "Meghxit."

Of those users that answered, the majority, which is about 56% users, have expressed positive sentiment for the royal couple and empathize with the intention set by the couple.

One user wrote, "I'm totally fine with it. You have to live your life the way you choose and are responsible for your own happiness. It took a lot of courage."

On the other side of the spectrum, 39% of Crush UK users have expressed varying levels of "hate" for what the royals are saying, with one user saying, "Meghan is the Yoko Ono of the Royal Family. Run. Run away Meghan, and never return!"

According to recent reports, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are moving to Victoria, Canada, and perhaps of plans on summering in California.

Nearly half of all Crush Canada users have shown welcome to Harry and Meghan as with much of the world's given a tremendous amount of backlash on the royal couple's actions.

Jasmine Young, spokesperson from Crush, is pleased with the level of conversation that this question has promoted among users.

"Of course we're thrilled that this question has been such a success on the app. We've also been quite surprised and delighted by the overwhelmingly positive reactions that our users have shared in light of all the online backlash and vitriol tossed about, particularly towards Meghan. Does that mean Crush users are a friendlier bunch than your average dating app user? Maybe! And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, seems as good a time as any to hop in and meet these friendly matches."

