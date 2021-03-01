Dating app for couples and singles celebrates Threeway Day on 3/3

LONDON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app for singles and couples Feeld announces 3 March (3/3) as Threeway Day. Drawing inspiration from its foundations as a threesome dating app, Feeld invites everyone to mark Threeway Day by celebrating one of the most widely shared desires by women and men. For those looking to explore threeway experiences remotely, Feeld's virtual location 'Remote Trios' offers to connect them with likeminded members.

In 2020, Feeld members were more interested than ever in a threesome experience, with almost 40% adding it their Desires list. More women (over 40%) in 2020 have listed threeways in their desires than men (38%), dismantling stereotypes and attesting to the openness of the Feeld community. Additionally, more couples have expressed an interest in experimenting together, with 60% indicating they are looking for a third. Last year, couples joining and pairing profiles on the app increased by a fifth and currently make up one third of all members on Feeld.

While they are the #1 Desire on the app, for many an interest in threeways often represents an entry point into broader sexual exploration and experimentation. To actively seek connection with others by choosing vulnerability and celebrating pleasure that is open, unpredictable and curious, is what Threeway Day stands for.

Feeld's virtual location Remote Trios, especially dedicated to allowing couples and singles to virtually connect and play together, is part of the company's continuing attempt to enable intimate exploration at a time of distance. Whether dipping a toe or looking to realise a threeway fantasy, Threeway Day invites everyone to try something a little mor3...exciting.

Our partner for Threeway Day, social psychologist and author of Tell Me What You Want and The Psychology of Human Sexuality Dr. Justin Lehmiller, has shed some insight into what makes threesomes one of the most popular sexual fantasies:

'Having a threesome is the single most common thing people mentioned when they described their favourite fantasy of all time. Even if it's not your favourite fantasy, it's something that most people appear to have thought about before, with 95% of men and 87% of women saying they've had a threeway fantasy at some point. Threeway Day represents a convenient opportunity to start bridging the gap between fantasy and reality by exploring virtual threesomes. A virtual threesome is a way to test the waters, have a novel and exciting experience, and practice communication, while also staying safe during a global pandemic. Most people don't have any experience with multi-partner dynamics, so having some practice – even in a virtual setting – can help you to figure out whether a real-life threesome might be right for you and how to better navigate this situation in a way that reduces uncertainty, enhances communication, and promotes mutual pleasure.'

About Feeld

Feeld is the first dating app for couples and singles. Open to all genders and sexual identities, Feeld allows members to join solo or pair up with a partner, a lover or a curious friend. Founded in London in 2014, Feeld is a fully remote, design-led company dedicated to creating an inclusive space where everyone can be honest with themselves while being responsible towards others.

