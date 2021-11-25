Dating app Katch to auto create profile NFTs and accepts cryptocurrency payments for dating events

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katch, a leading events based video dating app is the first in the world to integrate and promote NFT on its platform. These NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) will be used in a social way to interact with people on Katch and navigate towards creating the dating experience into the metaverse.

"NFTs are the future for digital assets and Katch aims to become the first dating app to integrate NFTs into our service offering," says Paul Numan, CEO of Katch. "Our members always want to engage with other members in a socialising way and we see NFTs as the perfect mix of entertainment and financial value," he continues.

Within the Katch dating network members will have their pictures and videos converted into animate NFTs onto the OpenSea platform. These NFTs can be bought and swapped within the Katch dating app in a similar way to liking someone - instead members receive the money from the sale of the NFT as well as 10% on all resales of that NFT thereafter.

"We have always tried to simulate the bar and nightclub feeling in Katch, and now we have the possibility for members to financially engage with other members by purchasing their NFTs," says Paul Numan, CEO of Katch. "We envision that many from the crypto currency community will jump onto this trend as Katch is the first dating service in the world to offer a real offering in this space," he continues.

Katch aims to launch NFTs into the platform in the middle of Dec 2021.

About NFTs

An NFT is a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video or other form of online media. Each NFT is unique and acts as a collector's item that can't be duplicated, making them rare by design. The buyer will receive a certificate, digitally signed and verified, as well as the metadata of the original.

About Katch

Katch is a leading events based video dating app that brings real people together in relaxed face to face encounters. For more information about Katch visit www.ikatch.com

