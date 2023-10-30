Dating App RAW Sets Out to Mend 100 Hearts a Week and Pay for $30K's Worth of Dates

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the complex world of online dating, finding real connections can feel elusive. Enter RAW, the newest game-changer in the world of dating apps, with its groundbreaking approach not only redefining online romance but pledging to mend broken hearts by the dozen.

Championing authenticity, RAW's unique key feature is prompting users to share real-time, unfiltered photos of themselves using a dual camera. This is aimed at steering away from digitally altered photos and eradicating catfishing — in a bid to ensure that what daters see in others' profiles is the real thing every time.

On top of that, tapping into the emotional side of dating as part of its community-making effort, RAW invites users to share their stories of heartbreak on TikTok. Viewers are invited to interact with these candid stories and rate them on a "broken heart" scale. Every month, the app gives the contributor behind the most resonating story access to its Premium version.

October's spotlight shines on Amir Henley (@tiktokamirr), a Providence-based social media professional, who not only scored a Premium account but found a new romance on RAW. "This guy, he lives two hours away from me and drives two hours every weekend just to see me and hang out with me for a couple of minutes. This is literally the man of my dreams. Shot-out to RAW, if it was not for me downloading this app, I would have never found this guy! I'm just so happy!" recounts Amir, later adding:  "Us gays are having trouble finding dates, because all of our dating apps are hookup oriented. But not RAW. More people need to know about this app!"

The sweetest part? RAW also rewards every month's winner with an all-expenses-paid dream date for them and their RAW crush! The company pledges $30,000 to the cause, committing to jump-start the romantic futures of those most deserving of rewriting their past.

Marina Anderson, co-founder of RAW with deep roots in the dating app industry, comments: "Our goal is to heal 100 broken hearts weekly. Only by sharing experiences and supporting one another, we can not just move past the pain but open our hearts to love again. As a group of people on first-name terms with heartbreak, we at RAW want to use this opportunity to open up more romantic futures for others."

Hits close to home? Those ready to process heartbreak and find new meaningful connections are welcome to tag @raw.app in their TikTok video, take a leap of faith, and dive into RAW's refreshing dating pool.

