Dating Website DateBritishGuys.com Has Transformed Their Website in Time for the Royal Wedding

NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Date British Guys, the leading international dating website for British men and American women, launched their new and updated website today with a mobile-first design. The website, (owned by Love Becca LLC) which was started by British gent Ben and his American wife Becca, has over 45,000 members who are looking for love overseas – and now the members will find the process much easier.

Just a quick glimpse of the new cute homepage

Website owner Ben said; "Becca and I are both super excited for the launch of the new website! We have spent the past year researching and improving the design and functionality and are confident users will enjoy the improved experience, which will lead to more matching and eventually more romance. We are so glad we could get this finished in time for the Royal Wedding."

The new website is completely different, boasting a modern design and a lightning fast user interface. This means that the website will be much easier for members to use – but that isn't all. The website also has lots of brand new features for members to check out, including a new matching system that helps people to connect with the other members who are actually interested in them. Also, for a limited time period, members can get a 3-day trial of premium membership for just $1.

Ben said, "We will now be far more invested in the user experience. We are a family company and want our users to become part of that family as active members who find love. We always listen when members contact us with ideas and criticism."

To find out more about the new website, changes you can expect to see or to book an interview:

Media Contact

Ben Elman

Phone: 646.318.0815

Email: info@datebritishguys.com

Or visit the website at www.datebritishguys.com.

Related Links

Website

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dating-website-datebritishguyscom-has-transformed-their-website-in-time-for-the-royal-wedding-300649993.html

SOURCE Love Becca LLC

Related Links

https://www.datebritishguys.com

