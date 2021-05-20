Dating with Depression, Join the Conversation via New Chekmate Led Podcast: Date More. Text Less.

The pilot episode releasing later this month will focus on the challenges of dating with depression and will feature the voices of Dr. Susan Milstein and Sabrina Hansen, MSW, experts in the areas of sexual functioning and human sexuality education. Together they run the YouTube Channel, Decent Exposure, where they have honest conversations around most topics people feel scared, embarrassed or ashamed to discuss.

"As we close out Mental Health Awareness month and consider the impact of the pandemic on the state of global mental health, we could not think of a more relevant and timely conversation to launch this new series. We're fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with the Decent Exposure team," says Chekmate VP of Marketing Lauren Smith.

Dr. Sue and Sabrina address the vital role of communication in dating with depression and answer tough questions including "How can depression impact intimacy?", "How much should I disclose to a date about my mental health?" and "What are some ways to support a partner who is dealing with challenges?" They also provide practical tips, language to help navigate difficult conversations and other valuable resources.

"It's important to be true to yourself and to know that the relationship with yourself is the one that ultimately is going to last...depression or not we are who will be there for ourselves and no one else external to ourselves will be able to fix us." Sabrina Hansen, MSW advises listeners as a piece of foundational advice.

Chekmate's new podcast series Date More. Text Less. goes live on Tuesday, May 25th and Episode 101 Dating with Depression will be available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other streaming platforms.

