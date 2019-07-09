Dating.com Celebrates Independence Day with Free Service to Military Men and Women

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor those who serve our country, Dating.com , part of the Dating.com Group, the company behind numerous online dating sites, will provide those who show proof of military service with complimentary credits for access to all Dating.com members only services.

"Love and companionship are two of the strongest influences on morale, and Dating.com is here to provide for the nearly 40% of our troops who use online dating apps in the best way we know how," says Maria Sullivan Dating.com's vice president and relationship expert. "We believe support goes beyond just one day, and are thrilled to honor our servicemen and women all month long."

The first 50 active duty or military reserve service men and women to sign up will receive $100 in credits to his or her account. Those selected may redeem these free credits for access to on- and- offline personal chats, photo/video sharing, and participation in livestream sessions, among dozens of other services available on the site.

With access to millions of potential matches from more than 32 countries worldwide, members increase their chances of finding someone as they serve and/or ease back into the dating scene after years of service. And with more than 75% of Dating.com's users indicating interest in connecting with a service man or woman within their dating preferences and profiles, the likelihood of finding that perfect match is very high.

"Military men and women have already overcome enough challenges, dating doesn't need to be added to the mix," she continued. "There is no way to truly thank each of them for their service, but we'd like to try by providing them with the most effective tools for finding someone special and making fireworks of their own."

To sign up for a chance to win, and view a complete set of rules, please visit www.militarydating.info , before July 31.

About Dating.com Group :

Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits.

Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics. In addition, Dating.com Group developed and owns DatingPositives, online community for those who are open about their STIs/STDs status in any type of consensual relationship.

Dating.com Group generates revenue through a combination of subscription, transaction and advertising based models, distributed through desktop and mobile devices. On a daily basis, 56 million messages are exchanged, 28 million emails answered, 40K video-streams and 15K+ virtual gifts are exchanged around the world. Dating.com Group prioritizes the safety and privacy of its users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by utilizing the most cutting-edge machine learning technology for profile verification, anti-scam- and fraud- firewalls, and content monitoring.

For more information about Dating.com and to register, please visit www.dating.com .

