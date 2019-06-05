Dating.com Declares June 5 International Day of Women's Dating Rights

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com, part of the Dating.com Group, the company behind numerous online dating sites, announced today that it will begin recognizing June 5 as the official "International Day of Women's Dating Rights." The international dating service is claiming this day to celebrate the powerful women around the world who proudly embrace each and every one of their dating preferences.

Too often women face limitation, hardship and discrimination for the relationships they seek out and decide to pursue. In fact, three out of five female Dating.com users claim that preconceived societal notions impact who they choose to engage with and limit overall satisfaction.

"We're here to break the stigma around all dating preferences," says Maria Sullivan, Vice President of Dating.com. "Women must be confident that the dating service they choose to use will help them find exactly what they're looking for. That's why we have the highest response rate – we listen to our users' interests and needs."

On average, 78% of female Dating.com users have pursued a relationship with a member of a younger demographic at least once; compare this to their male counterparts, who stand at a whopping 89%. A majority of both men and women welcome younger partners, therefore a one-sided stigma is simply unjust.

Platforms like Dating.com exist as a tool to help pinpoint those whose individual preferences align, and fully immerse users in their unique search for love. Dating.com has seen a spike in women initiating conversation with men on the platform. Within the last year, this kind of conversation starter has increased by 268%. As women are taking a stronger stance in making their voices heard, more and more women are joining the platform.

"We're hoping that once people hear about what our dating platforms stands for, even more women will follow suit," Sullivan continues. "It is now more important than ever to create an online community where female freedoms are and always will be validated."

On this International Day of Women's Dating Rights, and every day, Dating.com will work to provide each user with the most fulfilling experience – no matter who it is or what they are looking for.

To register and find any type of partner you wish – young or old – please visit www.dating.com.

About Dating.com Group :

Dating.com Group is a global social discovery platform, enabling people from around the globe to connect through the power of shared interests and mutual benefits.

Dating.com Group has offices in seven countries and a team of more than 500 professionals with more than 73 million registered users across the entire portfolio. Our brands include Dating.com, DateMyAge, LovingA, Tubit, AnastasiaDate, ChinaLove, and many more, each with a unique platform tailored to different communities defined by interest, geography and demographics. In addition, Dating.com Group developed and owns DatingPositives, online community for those who are open about their STIs/STDs status in any type of consensual relationship.

Dating.com Group generates revenue through a combination of subscription, transaction and advertising based models, distributed through desktop and mobile devices. On a daily basis, 56 million messages are exchanged, 28 million emails answered, 40K video-streams and 15K+ virtual gifts are exchanged around the world. Dating.com Group prioritizes the safety and privacy of its users 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by utilizing the most cutting-edge machine learning technology for profile verification, anti-scam- and fraud- firewalls, and content monitoring.

