Dating.com on its approach to user safety and protection

Dating.com shares its methods for user verification, anti-scam protections, human moderation, and clear user guidance — as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening user protection across its digital dating platforms.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – the leading communication platform helping people chat and find companionship beyond geographical boundaries – shares its established measures to support ongoing efforts in maintaining user trust and protection throughout the digital communication ecosystem.

External research indicates that safety challenges remain a significant issue across the online dating industry as a whole. According to WorldMetrics, 71% of online daters say they are concerned about their personal information being shared without their consent, reflecting wider conversations about data privacy. In addition, 28% of online daters report feeling anxious or stressed about their safety while using dating apps. These concerns are not limited to person-to-person interactions, as a global study by World found that 60% of dating app users believe they have encountered a bot or AI-generated profile, while one in seven report being targeted by phishing attempts.

Together, these findings point to broader trust challenges affecting the entire sector rather than any single platform. With 66% of users saying they lack confidence in platforms' ability to protect them from fake or unsafe accounts, it is clear that safety and security remain critical priorities for the industry. As a responsible dating service, we are closely monitoring these wider trends and recognize the importance of continuously strengthening safeguards, investing in security technologies, and promoting safe online behavior to help create a more secure and trustworthy environment for everyone looking to connect online.

Recognising that these challenges are inherent to the industry, Dating.com has long embedded continuous improvement into its operating model, drawing on independent research, regulatory guidance, and established best practices. In line with broader industry standards, the platform maintains and further refines a comprehensive set of safeguards designed to enhance user protection, including:

Account verification: All users can verify their identity through SumSub using a government-issued ID, receiving a tick on their profile after passing stringent checks that provide a clear indication of their authenticity. Previously verified users are required to re-verify within six months. Those unable or unwilling to confirm their identity will lose their verification badges.

Content moderation: The platform uses a robust moderation framework to help identify and address potentially harmful or suspicious activity, including fraudulent behavior and policy violations. This includes an Anti-Scam system designed to detect concerning patterns and flag activity for review. The team continues to refine and improve these measures as part of its ongoing commitment to user safety and platform integrity

User guidance: Members are actively encouraged to keep communication on-platform, ensuring Dating.com can assist should any issues arise. Its dating security policy also advises against sharing personal contact information, including links to social media accounts, messenger accounts, IDs, or personal phone numbers. Users are also encouraged to adhere to New Jersey state law guidelines for internet dating, including providing details to friends or family before meeting individuals face-to-face, meeting only in busy public settings, and ceasing communication with anyone pressuring them for private or financial information.

Ongoing training: Dating.com maintains a dedicated Trust & Safety team and prioritizes continuous training to ensure specialists are equipped to address emerging risks and support users effectively. The company regularly updates its practices and preparedness to help maintain a safe and responsive environment.

Dating.com is also committed to upholding the highest standards of user privacy, in accordance with the Europrivacy GDPR Core Criteria Scheme — widely regarded as the gold standard in privacy compliance. The brand has established a formal Data Protection and Privacy Framework, combining internal protocols with clear, public-facing policies. Remarkably, users are provided with a transparent and straightforward Privacy Notice that details data collection purposes, processing scope, and retention periods, alongside support for exercising their privacy rights.

