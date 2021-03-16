Dating.Com Reveals "Dad Bods" Are the Majority of Singles' Body Type Preference

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer and warm weather are only a couple of months away and singles are hard at work trying to get their bodies in shape for bathing suit season – but are all of the extra hours at the gym really worth it? Dating.com, part of the Dating Group and the company behind numerous online dating sites, announces the results of its latest member survey which reveals the most desirable body type among singles. The online dating giant also shares its tips for feeling confident in your own skin while online dating to help attract the significant other of your dreams.

Bodies come in and all shapes and sizes and all are equally beautiful, however, just like book genres or different types of foods, everyone has a preference. Dating.com decided to survey its members to discover their body type preferences when looking for a partner as well as how they are preparing their summer body to attract singles. The results may come as a surprise!

Nearly 75% of singles shared that they are a fan of the "dad bod," meaning they like a figure that isn't super chiseled.

Even though dad bods were a highly ranked preference, more than 20% of those surveyed also shared that body type doesn't matter when it comes to finding a partner. They prefer to focus on personality over looks.

Only 15% of Dating.com members shared that they prefer a Barbie or Ken-like body type when it comes to a person of their desired gender.

Out of those surveyed who believe they have a dad bod, 45% of them shared that they like to put #dadbod it in their bios because they are proud of their physiques.

More than 70% of singles reported that they have started working out / going to the gym more in the last couple of months to get in shape before Summer.

38% of Dating.com members shared they joined a gym with the hope of getting fit before bathing suit season but have yet to workout.

"Very fit and in shape bodies are seen as ideal when it comes to attracting a partner; however, the users of Dating.com just proved that isn't always the case when it comes to real life romances," says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "Movies and TV shows tend to promote Barbie and Ken body types, giving people the idea that they need to look similar in order to find their match. We're happy to be able to confirm that is not how the real world actually operates. No matter your body type, your soul mate is out there and Dating.com is dedicated to helping you find them."

Confidence is key when it comes to dating both online and in person. Being confident in yourself will help attract potential partners regardless of their preferred body type in a partner. Dating.com experts have compiled the following tips for boosting confidence during both virtual and in-person dates.

Do a workout. Before getting ready for your date, do a quick workout to help release of those nervous pre-date jitters. Exercising will also help you feel more confident in the way you look.

Pick out a nice outfit. Get dressed in your favorite shirt or dress. When you look good, you feel good, and you can throw your favorite hoody back on after the date.

Play your favorite music. Tuning out your thoughts with some of your favorite music in order to help you distract you from your anxiety and will help boost your mood.

Have a glass of your favorite wine or alcoholic beverage. A little liquid courage will help to boost your confidence and get the conversation flowing. Always remember to drink responsibly!

