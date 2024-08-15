Dating.com Reveals the Election is Disrupting Our Dating Lives

72% of daters are having politically charged conversations on dating apps

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group , the company behind 60+ online dating sites – reveals the impact of the upcoming presidential election on American singles' dating habits and relationships.

The survey proves politics are dominating conversations across dating apps: 72% of respondents reported they have engaged in a politically charged conversation with a match since the debate between President Biden and former president Donald Trump in June. Another major finding: there has been a 15% increase in daters adding their political parties to their online dating profiles. While Democrats were divided about President Biden's age, for a majority of Dating.com users (62%), age is still just a number when considering candidates for relationships.

"Politics are an unavoidable topic when it comes to meeting new people during an election year. These potentially divisive conversations really ramp up as citizens tune into debates and press conferences in the months leading up to an election," said Sabrina Bendory, Dating & Relationships Expert at Dating.com. "On Dating.com, we've seen a large uptick in icebreakers and discussions centered around politicized topics such as climate, women's rights, healthcare, the economy, and more. You can't underestimate the importance of fundamental compatibility in relationships, as no relationship can survive on chemistry alone. Value alignment is still atop the ticket in terms of what daters are looking for in their next match."

Key survey findings include:

Debating It: In general, Dating.com discovered a majority ( 55% ) of respondents would be interested in dating someone with opposing political views. During an election year, when political chats tend to heat up, this typically drops to just 49% . Meanwhile, 68% would not be interested in dating someone who doesn't vote. "In the current dating scene, an opposing political opinion can be a major dealbreaker or can give someone the proverbial 'ick.' Singles today are much less likely to settle for undesirable characteristics in their partners, and that includes value misalignment around highly politicized topics," said Bendory.

Earn and Win : 40% of respondents admitted to giving a backup option a chance for a long term relationship after realizing they earned it through consistency and effort. Of these respondents, 50% are currently in long-term relationships with their former backup date.

Age is Still Just a Number: While Democrats were divided about President Biden's age, daters aren't as concerned about age when it comes to their matches. A majority of Dating.com members claim they value traits like experience and wisdom, and 62% indicated age would not be a critical factor in deciding whether to pursue a potential partner.

The Political Party is Over: For many Americans, the omnipresence of politics can be frustrating. 60% of Dating.com users turn to online dating to escape from politics and find a positive distraction.

Dating.com aims to facilitate connections and conversations through innovative algorithms that help pinpoint individuals whose preferences align, and with icebreakers that help singles have the fulfilling discussions they desire - whether that includes politics or not.

