Dating.com Reveals the Most Expensive Cities to Be Single in Summer 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is often seen as a season for self-discovery, adventure, and connection. Many singles use the warmer months to invest in themselves through travel, social experiences, hobbies, and personal wellness. Dating.com previously found that 43% of singles focus on self-care activities such as gym memberships, skincare, solo dates, and travel, highlighting the importance many place on personal growth and well-being.

Yet these experiences often come at a cost. In fact, 41% of singles say they believe they would feel less lonely if they had more money. Whether it's taking a trip, trying a new hobby, attending social events, or simply having the freedom to say yes to more experiences, financial resources can play an important role in how connected people feel to the world around them.

To find out where those experiences come with the highest price tag, Dating.com reviewed 50 popular destinations around the world, analyzing the costs associated with being single during the summer, including solo date nights, accommodation, flights, rooftop cocktails, festivals, beach clubs, and other seasonal activities.

The Dating.com review found that some of the world's most sought-after summer destinations are also the most expensive places to navigate alone, with popular hotspots such as Miami, New York, and Mykonos topping the ranking.

The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities to Be Single in Summer 2026

1. Miami

Miami takes the top spot in Dating.com's Single Tax Index with a score of 75, driven by some of the highest nightlife and entertainment costs in the study. Singles can expect to spend $110 on a date night for one, while beach clubs and nightlife venues average $200 per night. Combined with hotel rates of $280 per night, Miami emerges as the most expensive destination for solo summer living.

2. New York

New York ranks second with a Single Tax Score of 74, reflecting high costs across almost every category. A solo date night averages $115, the second-highest among the top ten, while summer hotel rates reach $380 per night. Despite locals avoiding flight costs from New York itself, accommodation and social expenses push the city near the top of the ranking.

3. Mykonos

Mykonos earns a Single Tax Score of 72, making it Europe's most expensive destination for singles in the ranking. Summer flights from New York average $1,900, while beach club access and nightlife costs reach $280 per night, the highest in the study. Combined with hotel rates of $300 per night, the Greek island comes with a significant premium for solo travelers.

4. Las Vegas

Las Vegas ranks fourth with a Single Tax Score of 70, largely driven by entertainment spending. Festival and concert tickets average $250, the highest among the top ten, while nightlife costs sit at $180 per night. Although hotel prices remain relatively affordable at $145 per night, the city's entertainment-focused culture quickly increases costs for singles.

5. Boston

Boston records a Single Tax Score of 67, supported by some of the highest accommodation costs in the ranking. Summer hotel stays average $390 per night, the highest of any city in the top ten, while a solo date night costs approximately $108. These elevated prices make Boston one of the most expensive cities for singles despite its relatively modest nightlife costs.

6. Maldives

The Maldives ranks sixth with a Single Tax Score of 64, highlighting the cost of visiting one of the world's most sought-after romantic destinations alone. Singles face average hotel costs of $480 per night, the highest in the top ten, while summer flights from New York average $1,300. A solo date night also costs $124, making the Maldives particularly expensive for independent travelers.

7. San Francisco

San Francisco achieves a Single Tax Score of 62, driven by expensive travel and social experiences. Flights from London average $820, while a typical solo date costs $100. Combined with hotel prices of $245 per night, the city remains one of the costliest destinations for singles this summer.

8. Los Angeles

Los Angeles follows closely behind with a Single Tax Score of 61. Singles can expect to spend around $100 on a date night for one, while flights from London average $820. Rooftop cocktails cost approximately $22 each, reflecting the city's premium social scene and helping secure its place in the global top ten.

9. London

London also receives a Single Tax Score of 61, largely due to international travel and accommodation costs. Summer flights from New York average $1,900, while hotel rates sit at $295 per night. A solo date costs approximately $108, making the British capital one of the most expensive places to navigate alone during peak travel season.

10. Santorini

Santorini rounds out the top ten with a Single Tax Score of 61. Similar to Mykonos, the island's popularity drives up travel expenses, with summer flights from New York averaging $1,900. Singles also face beach club and nightlife costs of $160 per night, while hotels average $310 per night, creating a substantial premium for solo visitors.

Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, resident therapist at Dating.com, says:

"While many people assume being single is cheaper than being in a relationship, this is not necessarily true. This is because couples usually share rent, transportation, food, and entertainment expenses, whereas individuals end up paying for all of them on their own. Moreover, the expenses of the summer season, with all of the social events and trips, are higher than at other times of the year.

It's important to remember that being single is normal and that happiness does not necessarily come from being in a relationship. Traveling alone, meeting friends, and exploring places alone is equally as valuable as romantic dates, especially if it provides happiness from these experiences.

Conclusion

Whether you're planning a solo getaway or simply making the most of summer in your own city, costs can vary dramatically depending on where you are. The Dating.com review highlights how destination choice can have a significant impact on the overall cost of being single, helping travelers make more informed decisions before booking their next trip.

Methodology

This research was conducted by Dating.com, a global online dating platform connecting singles worldwide. Dating.com reviewed 50 popular destinations to give singles the most comprehensive cost breakdown available.

The analysis included factors such as: Date night costs for one person, Summer hotel rates, Summer flight costs, Rooftop cocktail prices, Festival and concert ticket prices, Beach club costs, Pet-related surcharges, and Other seasonal leisure expenses

To calculate the final ranking, we converted each factor into a numerical value ranging from zero to one, where one represented the highest cost. These normalized values were then combined to create a final score, allowing us to rank cities from most to least expensive for singles during Summer 2026.

The full ranking of all cities included in the analysis is shown below.

Rank City Single Tax Score 1 Miami $75 2 New York $74 3 Mykonos $72 4 Las Vegas $70 5 Boston $67 6 Maldives $64 7 San Francisco $62 8 Los Angeles $61 9 London $61 10 Santorini $61 11 Ibiza $59 12 Dubai $58 13 Copenhagen $58 14 Tel Aviv $56 15 Chicago $56 16 Paris $51 17 Amsterdam $49 18 Zurich $49 19 Nice $48 20 Barcelona $48 21 Lisbon $46 22 Sydney $45 23 Singapore $43 24 Hong Kong $42 25 Seoul $40 26 Vienna $39 27 Rome $39 28 Athens $38 29 Munich $37 30 Dublin $36 31 Orlando $35 32 Nashville $35 33 New Orleans $34 34 Cape Town $33 35 Istanbul $32 36 Tokyo $30 37 Prague $27 38 Budapest $23 39 Phuket $16 40 Buenos Aires $16 41 Marrakech $16 42 Cancun $16 43 Cartagena $15 44 Rio de Janeiro $14 45 Taipei $14 46 Bali $13 47 Kuala Lumpur $9 48 Mexico City $9 49 Medellín $8 50 Bangkok $8

SOURCE Dating.com