Dating.com Reveals the Top 10 Most Emotionally Intelligent Countries in the World

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotional intelligence is often thought of as a personal trait; the ability to understand emotions, empathize with others, and build strong relationships. But the environments we live in can also influence how people connect, communicate, and support one another.

As a global online communication platform, Dating.com is deeply invested in helping people form meaningful connections and tackling the growing issue of loneliness worldwide. Emotional well-being plays a crucial role in building healthy relationships, which is why they set out to explore where the strongest foundations for emotional intelligence can be found. Many people researching international relationships or reading a dating.com review often highlight how communication styles and emotional openness vary across cultures.

Loneliness is increasingly being recognised as a growing public health concern, particularly in the United States, where nearly one in five adults experiences a mental illness each year. In Dating.com's emotional intelligence ranking, the United States ranked 26th out of 32 countries, suggesting that many Americans may face greater challenges in accessing mental health support and emotional connection than several European countries that scored significantly higher. These differences may also be shaping how people approach relationships, as dating.com found that 36% of Americans say they would consider dating someone from a more expressive or emotionally open culture because local partners often feel too reserved or emotionally closed off.

This shift inspired dating.com to explore which countries foster the strongest environments for emotional intelligence, highlighting places where strong mental health support systems and social networks may create environments that encourage empathy, open communication, and deeper emotional connections. For those exploring global connection or reading a dating.com review, these insights may also shed light on why communication styles and emotional awareness can differ across cultures.

The Top 10 Most Emotionally Intelligent Countries

1. Finland

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 24

Mental health spending: 0.056

Suicide rate: 15.88 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €140

Finland takes the top spot thanks to its strong mental healthcare infrastructure and supportive social systems. With widespread access to psychiatrists and consistent investment in mental health services, the country provides residents with strong support networks for emotional well-being. Combined with high levels of social trust and community engagement, Finland creates an environment where emotional resilience can flourish.

2. Iceland

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 24

Mental health spending: 0.087

Suicide rate: 13.01 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €140

Iceland ranks second thanks to strong healthcare investment and tight-knit communities. Despite its small population, the country maintains widespread access to mental health professionals and prioritizes psychological well-being through public spending. Social support and strong community connections also play an important role in Iceland's high ranking.

3. Ireland

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 18

Mental health spending: 0.083

Suicide rate: 8.34 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €95

Ireland stands out for its relatively low suicide rate and accessible therapy costs. Mental health services have expanded in recent years, improving access to professional support across the country. Combined with strong community culture and social ties, Ireland offers an environment where emotional well-being is increasingly prioritized.

4. Switzerland

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 52

Mental health spending: 0.051

Suicide rate: 12.66 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €150

Switzerland ranks highly thanks to the exceptional availability of mental health professionals. With the highest number of psychiatrists per capita in the ranking, residents have broad access to specialized support. Although therapy costs are higher than in many other countries, Switzerland's healthcare system remains one of the most comprehensive in the world.

5. United Kingdom

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 18

Mental health spending: 0.097

Suicide rate: 9.39 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €60

The United Kingdom performs strongly due to significant investment in mental health services and relatively affordable therapy options. Recent national initiatives have expanded access to psychological care, helping to reduce barriers to treatment. Combined with strong public awareness around mental health, the UK ranks among the most emotionally supportive environments.

6. Norway

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 25

Mental health spending: 0.072

Suicide rate: 11.11 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €120.5

Norway benefits from a well-funded healthcare system and strong social safety nets. Access to mental health professionals is relatively high, and public investment supports a wide range of mental health services. These factors contribute to an environment where emotional well-being is supported through both healthcare and social policy.

7. Germany

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 27

Mental health spending: 0.113

Suicide rate: 15.00 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €125

Germany ranks seventh thanks to strong healthcare investment and widespread access to mental health professionals. The country allocates a significant portion of healthcare spending to mental health services, helping ensure that residents can access professional support when needed.

8. France

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 23

Mental health spending: 0.129

Suicide rate: 16.08 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €75

France stands out for its high level of mental health investment. The country dedicates a larger share of healthcare spending to mental health services than most countries in the ranking. Therapy costs are also relatively affordable, helping ensure that professional psychological support remains accessible.

9. Slovenia

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 14

Mental health spending: 0.080

Suicide rate: 18.29 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €110

Slovenia ranks ninth due to its stable healthcare system and moderate mental health investment. Although the number of psychiatrists is lower than in some other countries in the ranking, access to therapy remains relatively affordable.

10. Sweden

Psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants: 23

Mental health spending: 0.100

Suicide rate: 14.13 per 100K

Average therapy cost: €132

Sweden completes the top ten thanks to strong public healthcare and consistent investment in mental well-being. Mental health services are widely available, and the country continues to prioritize psychological support through national healthcare policies.

Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, resident therapist at Dating.com, says:

"Emotional intelligence is about empathy, self-awareness, and the ability to communicate openly. At a time when many people are experiencing higher levels of stress, loneliness, and mental health challenges, these qualities have become even more important. Approaching connections with a willingness to learn about their experiences, listening actively without judgment, and communicating with empathy can help build stronger relationships, even when people come from very different cultures. With the challenge of a language barrier, it's especially important to practice compassion and sensitivity to each other's differences."

For many people researching international relationships or reading a dating.com review, these emotional communication skills are often highlighted as a key factor in building successful cross-cultural relationships.

Conclusion

For people meeting online, especially across different cultures, emotional intelligence plays an important role in how conversations develop. Being patient, showing curiosity about another person's perspective, and communicating openly can make interactions more meaningful.

This ranking highlights how cultural environments influence communication styles and emotional awareness. When connecting with someone from another country, taking time to understand differences in how people express emotions, handle conflict, or discuss personal topics can help avoid misunderstandings.

Platforms like Dating.com make it easier than ever to meet people from around the world. Approaching these connections with empathy, active listening, and respect for cultural differences can help turn online conversations into stronger and more genuine relationships. Many users exploring international dating options often start by reading a dating.com review to understand how the platform helps facilitate these global connections.

Methodology

To create this rating, Dating.com examined seven key indicators related to mental health infrastructure and social well-being: number of psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants, volunteerism and community engagement, suicide rates per 100,000 people, mental health spending, private therapy session costs, social support levels, and freedom of choice.

To calculate the final score for each country, we converted each factor into a numerical value ranging from zero to one, where one represented the highest result. For indicators where lower values indicate better outcomes, such as suicide rates and therapy costs, the scores were inverted.

We then added these normalized values together to produce a total emotional intelligence score, allowing us to rank countries from highest to lowest based on the overall environment for emotional well-being and emotional intelligence.

The full ranking of all countries included in the analysis is shown below.

Rank Country Final Score 1 Finland 5.281 2 Iceland 5.161 3 Ireland 4.933 4 Switzerland 4.874 5 United Kingdom 4.786 6 Norway 4.752 7 Germany 4.721 8 France 4.689 9 Slovenia 4.542 10 Sweden 4.498 11 Netherlands 4.421 12 Denmark 4.377 13 Austria 4.296 14 Belgium 4.233 15 Canada 4.198 16 Australia 4.165 17 New Zealand 4.132 18 Spain 4.094 19 Italy 4.011 20 Portugal 3.962 21 Japan 3.887 22 South Korea 3.812 23 Singapore 3.744 24 Czechia 3.633 25 Poland 3.602 26 United States 3.544 27 Greece 3.498 28 Hungary 3.432 29 Chile 3.366 30 Argentina 3.311 31 Brazil 3.255 32 Mexico 3.194

SOURCE Dating.com