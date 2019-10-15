Datix Earns Technology Elite Award from U.S. Business News

For over 20 years, Datix has specialized in providing a wide range of software solutions, including ERP , CRM , eCommerce , integrations , BI , cloud hosting and disaster recovery . An Epicor® Gold Partner, the firm has also established itself as a leader in the Epicor community. Epicor is a premier ERP software vendor for discrete manufacturers and distributors. With comprehensive modules and cutting-edge features, Epicor gives businesses the agility and control to maximize their efficiency.

Datix is also renowned for its Unity integration solution. Unity is a pre-built application designed to seamlessly connect Epicor ERP with CRM, Marketing Automation or eCommerce software. Unlike any other integration solution, Unity is fully managed and rapidly installed by a team of certified consultants and developers. It automatically transfers data between software platforms without requiring additional coding from clients, enabling businesses to easily gain a scalable, single source of truth for their enterprise data.

When asked how it felt to receive the award, Datix CEO Matt Schuval said, "We're excited to be honored for our excellence in software consulting. Our success can be attributed to the hard work our team puts into serving our clients. Their goals are at the center of every project."

Schuval also shared the firm's vision and approach with U.S. Business News: "At Datix, our mission is to transform businesses through software. That means doing whatever it takes to help our clients. We work from start to finish to fully understand their business processes and pain points, so we can deliver robust solutions to optimize their performance."

After decades of experience in accounting and executive roles, Schuval was inspired to join Datix after serving as an executive sponsor for an Epicor implementation when he was the Chief Operating Officer at a manufacturing and distribution company. "I was excited to witness the impact the solution had on our operations, but I also saw how the software's delivery could have been improved by the partner that was implementing Epicor," he said. "I've leveraged this experience to communicate the benefits of ERP effectively to clients and provide guidance as the President of the Epicor Partner Council."

Under Schuval's leadership, the company has served as a one-stop shop for robust software solutions and services, and he looks forward to keeping this momentum going. Earlier this year, Datix merged with the Epicor practice of Clients First Business Solutions, a consulting firm headquartered in the New York and New Jersey region. This partnership gives Datix the largest Epicor consulting employee base of any partner. As the enterprise technology industry continues evolving at a fast pace, Schuval looks forward to expanding the company's resources and solutions across the country.

Even in this period of rapid growth, Datix remains firmly committed to one objective: Serving clients. "We're truly committed to doing whatever it takes for our clients," said Schuval. "Our team doesn't back down from challenges, offer unnecessary solutions or abandon clients once their software has been deployed. Our consultants, project managers, delivery teams and developers serve as a single touchpoint throughout each client's journey, implementing, upgrading, customizing and improving their solutions to ensure they get the full value of their investments."

