Datix Executes Epicor ERP Integration for Hayward Tyler

"For a long time, software integration was only achievable through custom coding and complex mapping," said Datix CEO Matt Schuval. "We wanted to finally make Epicor integration simple, so we designed our pre-built Unity integration application. Unity is rapidly installed and fully managed by our certified consultants, allowing our clients to gain a seamless integration without costly customizations."

Unity was exactly what Hayward Tyler was looking for. Datix quickly implemented Salesforce and deployed Unity to connect Epicor 9 with their new CRM solution. The multi-company integration supported over 140 users, giving them unprecedented visibility. Each user gained access to open cases, RMAs, opportunities and other critical information from one system, eradicating dual data entries and improving efficiency.

"We knew that Hayward Tyler needed to implement Salesforce and replace their integration solution as quickly as possible without disrupting current operations," said Datix Chief Operating Officer Jessica Staley. "Our team didn't waste any time, delivering a scalable integration that enabled every user to operate out of a single solution within months. We were pleased to help our client move on from a disappointing project to a streamlined integration."

Larry Jacobs, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hayward Tyler, was thrilled with the results of Unity:

"I'm not exaggerating when I say that Datix saved our Salesforce implementation and integration project. For over a year, we tried to implement a solution that did not meet the requirements we expected. Datix allowed us to rip out our failing system and replace it with Unity. Unity seamlessly integrated Salesforce and Epicor, and Datix continued to provide a high level of service after deployment. Our integration reliably united our ERP and CRM data to enable actionable decision making and help us elevate customer experiences. We simply don't know what we would've done without the help of Datix."

After the successful integration, Datix stayed on board as a long-time partner, helping Hayward Tyler continue growing and streamlining their software performance. The company signed on to a Continuous Improvement Plan (CIP), a service Datix offers to provide ongoing support and system enhancements to optimize their solution.

"Our work with Hayward Tyler is a prime example of how Datix goes above and beyond to help our clients," said Datix Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Candice Evertowski. "We're not just an Epicor Gold Partner—we're the only Epicor partner that is also a certified partner of Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Salesforce. As a one-stop shop, Datix enables businesses to maximize the value of their software solutions from start to finish. Instead of abandoning clients after the go-live date, we stick around to ensure they reach business goals."

About Datix

Datix is a premier software services company based in St. Louis. For over 20 years, we have worked with clients in a wide range of discrete manufacturing and product distribution industries. Besides being an Epicor Gold Partner, we are also a certified partner with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM. Datix specializes in business process management and enterprise application solutions, including customizable integration options. Unity is Datix's pre-built integration solution for ERP, CRM, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, available to connect your solution seamlessly without any of the normal errors or bugs that can come with integration.

Datix is a one-stop shop for ERP, CRM and eCommerce. We provide an array of solutions, including Microsoft Azure hosting, Jet Analytics and EverSafe! Backup and Disaster Recovery. Contact Datix today to learn more about our enterprise software solutions.

Epicor, Vantage, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

