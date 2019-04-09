Datix Exhibits Services and Solutions at Epicor Insights

Datix is an Epicor Gold Partner renowned for its wide array of forward-thinking services and solutions. One of those solutions is Unity , an integration application which uses sophisticated API technology to connect Epicor ERP, Prophet 21 and Epicor BisTrack to a variety of CRM and Marketing Automation systems, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 , HubSpot , Sugar and Pardot. The seamless integration creates a central hub for data, empowering enterprise-wide transparency, collaboration and productivity. Manufacturers and distributors can use Unity to gain a 360-degree view of customers and operations. The flexible, scalable solution can fit a variety of business needs and be installed quickly and easily.

"Unity was built to meet our clients' challenges," explains Schuval. "As certified partners of Epicor and leading CRM solutions, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, we noticed that many of our clients were implementing their ERP and CRM systems separately. This resulted in dual data entries, limited visibility and other inefficiencies. With expertise in our clients' industries as well as CRM and ERP, we figured we could create the ideal integration solution for manufacturing and distribution."

According to Evertowski, "Every solution is created with best practices and our clients' needs in mind. Unity for HubSpot, for example, combines the power of ERP and Marketing Automation to boost sales. Our solutions are allowing manufacturers and distributors to increase profits and optimize their performance."

In addition to Unity, Datix will be speaking with Epicor customers about its ERP services as well as its CRM and eCommerce solutions. Datix has a reputation for serving as a one-stop shop for ERP, CRM and eCommerce. Their consultants provide implementations, integrations and consulting services for a wide variety of software vendors.

Datix recently added EverSafe! Backup and Disaster Recovery to its line of offerings. EverSafe! serves as a comprehensive solution that provides backup, disaster recovery, intelligent ransomware protection, instant on-site and off-site virtualization and more from a single platform. For both cloud and on-premises software, EverSafe! minimizes downtime and protects businesses from a variety of IT disasters.

Falteich explains why he is excited to go to the conference and present their solutions: "Epicor users should always be exploring ways to get even more from their ERP instances. This is an exciting opportunity to show the user community how they can generate more ROI, become global powerhouses and improve customer experiences with our services and solutions."

Epicor Insights will convene at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV from April 15-18. Datix's participation at the conference further solidifies its position as a leader in the Epicor community.

About Datix

Datix is a premier software services company based in St. Louis. For over 20 years, we have worked with clients in a wide range of discrete manufacturing and product distribution industries. Besides being an Epicor Gold Partner, we are also a certified partner with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM. Datix specializes in business process management and enterprise application solutions, including customizable integration options. Unity is Datix's pre-built integration solution for ERP, CRM, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, available to connect your solution seamlessly without any of the normal errors or bugs that can come with integration.

Datix is a one-stop shop for ERP, CRM and eCommerce. We provide an array of solutions, including Microsoft Azure hosting, Jet Analytics and EverSafe! Backup and Disaster Recovery. Contact Datix today to learn more about our enterprise software solutions.

Epicor, Vantage, and the Epicor logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Datix Media Contact: Candice Evertowski

Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

800.259.6675 x 1004

cevertowski@datixinc.com

http://www.datixinc.com

SOURCE Datix

