Datix Recognized by Epicor as Epicor Platinum Partner in Annual Partner Program Awards

Datix CEO Matt Schuval explains why he is proud to receive this recognition: "We are honored to be recognized by Epicor with Epicor Platinum Partner status. Our passion is to be the best with the best. Epicor's flexible, comprehensive ERP software makes it the best solution for our manufacturing and distribution clients, and this award is a testament to our commitment to excellent service and solutions."

Datix is an enterprise software consulting firm based in St. Louis, MO. In its 20 years of business, Datix has served as a one-stop shop for its clients' software needs. It has the distinction of being the only Epicor Platinum Partner that is a certified partner of leading CRM vendors Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce as well as Magento eCommerce. Datix is also the only partner with a pre-built integration application, Unity. Unity utilizes advanced API technology to connect Epicor software with a host of other solutions, creating a central data hub for each client's entire enterprise. Datix's expert consultants have over 45 years of combined experience in manufacturing and distribution operations, making them well-versed in executing business solutions from start to finish.

"Congratulations to our Partner Program Award recipient, Datix, for enabling business growth through Epicor solutions," said Steve Murphy, chief executive officer, Epicor Software Corporation. "Our partners are an extension of our salesforce and we are fortunate to have such a talented group of IT professionals aligned with us to support customers with business growth, innovation, and enhanced customer experience."

Epicor Partner Program Awards

The Epicor Partner Program Awards are designed to reward Epicor Channel Partner Program members who have demonstrated their ability to serve as an extension of Epicor's own salesforce to help businesses worldwide grow and transform. There are several different categories across different geographies in which partners are awarded, ranging from Global Partner of the Year to specific recognitions such as Rookie of the Year and Marketing Excellence.

About Datix

Datix is a premier software services company based in St. Louis. During our 20 years in operation, we have worked with clients in a wide range of industries. Our unique approach to optimizing business processes through software can be applied to almost any industry, from discrete manufacturing to product distribution. Besides being an Epicor Platinum Partner, we are also a certified partner with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce CRM as well as a Magento expert. Datix specializes in Business Process Management and Enterprise Application Solutions, including customizable integration options. Unity is Datix's pre-built integration solution for ERP, CRM and eCommerce enterprise software, available to connect your solution seamlessly without any of the normal errors or bugs that can come with integration.

Datix also provides a wide range of ERP, CRM and eCommerce support services, business consulting and software development to clients around the globe. Contact Datix today to learn more about our enterprise software solutions.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Datix and/or Epicor Software Corporation.

Datix Media Contact: Candice Evertowski

Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer

314.962.3466 x 1004

cevertowski@datixinc.com

http://www.datixinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datix-recognized-by-epicor-as-epicor-platinum-partner-in-annual-partner-program-awards-300644817.html

SOURCE Datix

Related Links

http://www.datixinc.com

