datma and Rhythm Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Apply Federated Real-World Data to Genomic Diagnostic Development

The two companies will explore how datma's federated ecosystem can support Rhythm Biosciences' diagnostic development efforts as they shape a future commercial agreement.

BEAVERTON, Ore. and PARKVILLE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- datma , a leader in federated real-world data access, and Rhythm Biosciences Ltd (ASX:RHY), a leading developer in predictive cancer diagnostics technology including its geneType™ risk assessment portfolio, today announced an exploratory collaboration to evaluate how datma.FED, datma's federated data platform, could support and accelerate the commercialization of Rhythm's genomic-integrated cancer risk prediction portfolio.

As genomic-integrated stratification tools evolve, access to high-quality real-world data is becoming more important for supporting development, improving model performance, and broadening clinical relevance. However, the data sets needed to advance these capabilities are often difficult to access due to fragmentation and privacy constraints. datma.FED addresses these challenges by enabling secure, federated access to de-identified data across participating healthcare organizations without requiring data to be centralized or moved.

Through this collaboration, datma and Rhythm Biosciences will assess how longitudinal, de-identified real-world clinical data accessible via datma.FED may contribute to the continued development of Rhythm's genomic-integrated risk scoring technologies. Rhythm intends to explore the use of these datasets to support clinical utility evidence generation and health economic modelling, which are important considerations in discussions with healthcare systems regarding adoption of population-based risk stratification tools.

"We are excited to collaborate with Rhythm Biosciences as they continue advancing genomic-integrated risk prediction to support cancer diagnostics," said Noah Nasser, Chief Executive Officer at datma. "datma.FED was built to enable secure access to high-value data across institutions, and this collaboration reflects the growing demand for federated access to data that can support development and research efforts, whether in diagnostics, therapeutics, or real-world evidence generation. Partnering with Rhythm marks an important step in demonstrating the broader impact and versatility of our platform."

"Access to high-quality real-world data is increasingly important in demonstrating the clinical relevance and potential utility of genomic-integrated risk prediction tools," said Dr Erika Spaeth, Director of Clinical Affairs at Rhythm Biosciences. "This collaboration allows us to explore how federated data access can support evidence generation for geneType™ as we continue to advance our portfolio and engage with healthcare systems on future implementation pathways."

Rhythm Biosciences is focused on developing scalable, population-based solutions to support cancer risk prediction and earlier detection. The Company's geneType™ risk prediction tool is designed to enable economically viable, personalised screening approaches within healthcare systems, with the potential to improve screening compliance and optimize resource utilization.

As part of the collaboration, cross-validation of GeneType™ within federated real-world datasets represents an initial step toward supporting clinical utility and informing discussions with healthcare systems regarding population-stratified screening models. Subject to successful validation, further partnership discussions will ensue, including utilizing the geneType™ technology within datma.FED.

About Rhythm Biosciences

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd (ASX: RHY) is an Australian innovative, medical diagnostics company aimed at delivering simple, affordable blood tests for accurate and early detection of cancers. Rhythm is focused on improving patient outcomes through detection at the earliest possible stage, reducing the global burden of cancer, and saving lives. Rhythm Biosciences is committed to working with like-minded global partners to achieve commercialisation and distribution of these simple solutions. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. For more information, visit rhythmbio.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

About datma



datma is transforming how healthcare data is accessed and shared through a secure, federated ecosystem that enables collaboration between data custodians and data consumers. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, datma's flagship platform, datma.FED powers a two-sided marketplace for real-world healthcare data that supports compliant, privacy-preserving collaboration without requiring data to move or sacrificing institutional control. datma.FED leverages advanced data storage, AI-enabled tools for harmonizing multimodal datasets, and federated query capabilities. The platform is designed to maximize data utility while requiring minimal technical effort from participating organizations. It allows data custodians to generate secondary revenue streams and reinvest in innovation while maintaining control over their data, while helping data consumers access diverse, high-quality, de-identified data that augments existing datasets and supports evidence generation at scale. By addressing longstanding challenges in data access, privacy, and utility, datma.FED supports the evidence generation needed to advance precision medicine. For more information, visit www.datma.com .

