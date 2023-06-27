Datometry Announces Airlift for Oracle-to-PostgreSQL Migrations

News provided by

Datometry Inc

27 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today the upcoming release of Datometry Airlift on AWS marketplace. With Airlift, Datometry offers customers an effective path to using PostgreSQL as an alternative to legacy databases without the cost, hassle, and risk of a database migration. Starting today, Datometry accepts registrations for its early adopter program of Airlift.

Businesses are looking to move from Oracle databases to PostgreSQL to reduce their spending as they prepare for an economic downturn. Unfortunately, database migrations are notorious for their prohibitive cost and high failure rate. And so, customers often feel they have no choice but to stay with their current vendors.

Datometry Airlift is Datometry's new product line for the direct-to-customer market. Airlift makes applications written for Oracle instantly run on PostgreSQL without the need for code changes. Based on a decade of research and development, Airlift makes the fidelity and accuracy of Datometry's enterprise products available to marketplace customers.

Databases account for $45bn in IT spending annually. Open-source technology like PostgreSQL provides functionality largely comparable to that of commercial offerings. Hence, migrating to open-source alternatives can result in substantial savings. However, most conventional database migrations overrun their budgets, are late, and ultimately fail to achieve their objectives, according to the analyst firm Gartner.

"We're proud to be bringing our enterprise product line to businesses on AWS. With Airlift, customers will be able to realize significant savings in a very short time," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Over the past 20 years, virtualization has changed the face of computing everywhere. We're bringing the power and elegance of virtualization to databases."

Datometry intends to launch Airlift, the consumer version of its enterprise Hyper-Q product in the fourth quarter of 2023 on the AWS platform. Customers interested in joining the early adopter program for Airlift can now register with Datometry. Registered users will receive regular updates, gain access to preview releases, and may qualify for a free consultation pertaining to the analysis of their workloads.

About Datometry
Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Our technology frees enterprises from legacy database technology and accelerates the transition to new technology. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

Media Contact
Kristin Diodonet
Datometry
[email protected] 

SOURCE Datometry Inc

Also from this source

Datometry Announces General Availability of Datometry qInsight for Databricks

Datometry Partners With Databricks to Accelerate Migrations from Legacy Data Warehouses to the Lakehouse

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.