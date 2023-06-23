Datometry Announces General Availability of Datometry qInsight for Databricks

News provided by

Datometry Inc

23 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today the general availability of Datometry qInsight for Databricks. qInsight equips customers seeking to transition to Databricks from legacy data warehouses like Teradata with critical knowledge and coverage analysis regarding their workloads.

Enterprises worldwide transition to Databricks from legacy data warehouse suppliers they no longer consider strategic. To execute a migration well, the simplistic state-of-the-art analyses of database objects is insufficient. Without understanding the dynamic aspects of their workloads, IT leaders are forced to fly blind during a migration. As a result, the effort required for a migration is miscalculated leading to significant delays or even failure.

Datometry qInsight is a unique database and workload analysis platform. With qInsight, database owners gain knowledge about the dynamic nature of their workloads. qInsight offers an unprecedented spectrum of information ranging from workload and concurrency analysis to the detailed inspection of individual statements and the query features they use.

Databases account for $45bn in IT spending annually. Databricks is taking considerable market share as more and more enterprises are transitioning to a Lakehouse architecture. However, most database migrations overrun their budgets, are late, and ultimately fail to achieve their objectives, according to the analyst firm Gartner. To avoid migration failures, an accurate analysis of the existing system is crucial.

"Datometry qInsight gives database owners a high-resolution MRI of their workloads and data at an unprecedented level of detail" said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "Our customers are first shocked, then relieved, when we help them discover all challenges in their planned migration. Having this information is vital when it comes to migrating high-end workloads off systems like Teradata."

Datometry qInsight is a powerful way for the enterprise to jump-start the journey to a modern cloud data management system. Datometry customers move with confidence and the knowledge that empowers them to execute a successful migration. To experience the advantage of qInsight and turbo-charge your company's digital transformation, contact your Databricks representative or [email protected].

About Datometry
Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without needing costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

Media contact
Kristin Diodonet
Datometry
[email protected]

SOURCE Datometry Inc

