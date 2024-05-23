Datometry Announces Support for Snowflake

Empowers enterprises to break legacy data silos and become rapidly AI-ready with Snowflake

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database system virtualization, announced today support for Snowflake and its Data Cloud. Using Datometry, enterprises can rapidly move data and workloads from legacy systems, including Teradata and Oracle, to Snowflake and become AI-ready on an accelerated timeline.

Enterprises scramble to make their mission-critical data estates AI-ready by transitioning from legacy data management systems to Snowflake. Automated schema and query translations can be a first step. However, the change management processes around extracting SQL from applications, converting it, and re-inserting it make conventional migrations cost-prohibitive. Conventional migrations of major systems may take years and cost tens of millions of dollars, but they have only a 20% success rate, per analyst estimates. As a result, enterprises are losing valuable time in the critical race for AI.

With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises have a unique way to accelerate their transformation and become AI-ready in a fraction of the time of conventional approaches. Instead of altering the application code, Hyper-Q makes existing applications work directly with Snowflake. All communication is translated or emulated on the fly. Hyper-Q changes the economics of database migration fundamentally. With Hyper-Q, enterprises cut migration costs by up to 90%, speed up their projects fourfold, and eliminate the risks associated with database migrations.

Snowflake is a leader in cloud data warehouses, data lakes, and AI technology. It is a premier destination for mission-critical data and workloads that Teradata and Oracle historically served in the pre-AI era.

"Enterprises cannot afford to lose valuable time in the race for AI. Therefore, every data-driven enterprise is looking to consolidate their data onto a modern platform," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "We're excited to support the Snowflake platform with our flagship product, Hyper-Q. With Datometry and Snowflake, customers become AI-ready rapidly."

Datometry Hyper-Q is available on all cloud marketplaces. Snowflake customers on Azure may qualify for up to $25,000 in Azure credits toward an implementation with Datometry. For more information, contact [email protected].

