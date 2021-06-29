Datometry Launches Hyper-Q for Oracle Accelerating Cloud-First Data Warehouse Re-platforming

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in Database Virtualization, today announced support for Oracle applications in its flagship product Datometry® Hyper-Q™, the first database virtualization platform to make databases and applications fully interoperable. Datometry Hyper-Q for Oracle will enable enterprises to run their business-critical applications, originally written for Oracle, on Microsoft Azure Synapse, Google BigQuery, or Amazon Redshift without the hassle of a painful database migration.

Thousands of major enterprises worldwide are seeking to migrate from traditional databases like Oracle to more modern technology. However conventional migration projects often take years and easily cost up to $50 million. Worse still, according to Gartner, the vast majority of these projects ultimately fail to meet their objectives.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications on modern cloud data warehouses without rewriting or reconfiguring them, providing a significant reduction in time, cost and risk compared to attempts at manual migration. Using Hyper-Q for Oracle enterprises can re-platform their data warehousing workloads from Oracle to public cloud within months.

"IT leaders dependent on Oracle today are increasingly desperate to move to cloud-native alternatives. However, conventional database migrations have long been the bane of the industry: they are incredibly expensive, time-consuming, and highly risk-laden," said Mike Waas, CEO, Datometry. "Hyper-Q for Oracle changes the dynamics completely. With Hyper-Q enterprises can now re-platform their applications, originally built on Oracle, to a modern cloud data warehouse at a fraction of time, cost, and risk."

Datometry has pioneered database system virtualization for data warehouse workloads and garnered industry-wide attention for enabling leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises to replatform their high-end data warehouse appliance workloads. With Hyper-Q for Oracle, Datometry brings this technology now also to a much broader customer base beyond the appliance market.

Hyper-Q for Oracle will be available in Q3, 2021. To learn more about how Datometry enables business with a fast and powerful path to re-platforming their applications to the cloud, visit: https://www.datometry.com/oracle. For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Datometry on Twitter @Datometry and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/datometry/

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry's technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

