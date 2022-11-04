Datometry Named to 2022 Red Herring Top 100 Global

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer of database virtualization, announced today that it has been named a Red Herring Top 100 Global Winner. The list recognizes the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work. Thousands of the most interesting and innovative companies have graced the Top 100 list over the years.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Datometry embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Datometry should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."

Datometry was evaluated on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. Red Herring's assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the "hype" and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.

"Datometry is honored to join the Red Herring 100, a list of businesses leading in innovation and growth," said Mike Waas, Datometry CEO. "This recognition underscores the impact we're making as a pioneer in database system virtualization. By eliminating the obstacles posed by conventional database migrations, we're freeing up our customers' resources – enabling them to make better business decisions as they also innovate and grow."

About Datometry

Datometry is the global leader in database system virtualization. Datometry empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on the cloud database of their choice without the business disruption of costly and risk-laden database migrations and application rewrites. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and consistently outpace their competition by using Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

