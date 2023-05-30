Datometry Partners With Databricks to Accelerate Migrations from Legacy Data Warehouses to the Lakehouse

Datometry Inc

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today their partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to accelerate the worldwide transition of enterprises from classic data warehouse technology to the lakehouse. The partnership will empower enterprise customers to overcome the lock-in of legacy vendors.

Enterprises struggle to move their workloads off legacy data warehouses like Teradata and Oracle. Until now, the only way to move applications off these legacy systems was to rewrite them and translate the embedded SQL with conversion tools. This approach is not only costly and time-consuming but also error-prone and poses significant risk to an organization.

Datometry has joined the Databricks Technology Partner Program to offer customers a validated integration with Databricks that overcomes the challenges of conventional migrations. With Datometry, enterprises can move their business as-is without having to rewrite or redefine application code. As a result, clients move 4x faster and at 20% of the cost of other approaches.

"We're excited to welcome Datometry to the Databricks partner ecosystem," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Through the Databricks Technology Partner Program, customers can quickly discover and engage with Datometry and accelerate their journey to the lakehouse."

"We're proud to be partnering with Databricks," said Mike Waas, CEO Datometry. "This partnership will enable organizations to break free from the vendor lock-in of legacy databases and adopt a lakehouse architecture 4x faster than with any other approach."

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Our technology frees enterprises from legacy database technology and accelerates any enterprise's transition to the cloud. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without needing costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

