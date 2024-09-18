Datorios Unveils Lineage Analyzer for Apache Flink®: A New Era of Real-time Business Operations Observability

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Datorios, a leading developer of data observability and data quality technology for real-time business operations, has launched the Datorios Lineage Analyzer for Apache Flink®. Announced at Current 2024 underway in Austin, TX, Lineage Analyzer provides streaming data infrastructure operators with deeper, more complete insights into the performance of data processing pipelines that drive real-time business operations and real-time AI.

Data lineage refers to the life cycle and journey of information as it moves from its point of origin through the various pipelines that transform it or take action on it. As businesses increase dependence on data-driven real-time automation and AI, and use Apache Flink to create those systems, the insights provided by Lineage Analyzer for Apache Flink are critically important to ensuring accuracy and availability. It accelerates development, troubleshooting, and optimization by Apache Flink developers and operators.

Data lineage also plays a vital role in ensuring that data processing meets legal standards in the many industries where regulatory compliance is critical. By maintaining a clear record of how data is transformed and moved within Flink jobs, companies can provide the necessary transparency to auditors and regulators. This can be crucial for proving the integrity and accuracy of real-time data processing workflows.

Not Just "What," But "Why"

Lineage Analyzer offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at helping developers trace data across their pipelines, monitor transformations, and identify where data changes occur. Unlike other data lineage tools, which simply display lists of what processes are acting on data, Lineage Analyzer provides insights into the steps within the processes, which makes it clear why data changed. This enables organizations to conduct more thorough auditing, and trouble-shoot with ease.

Key features of Lineage Analyzer include:

Lineage visualization - View interactive Job Graphs, which are Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) that provide an overview of the operations that compose your real-time processing pipelines.

- View interactive Job Graphs, which are Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) that provide an overview of the operations that compose your real-time processing pipelines. Data flow detail - Drill down into Job Graphs to explore detailed views of data flow operators.

- Drill down into Job Graphs to explore detailed views of data flow operators. Data tracing - Explore actual data records as they flow through operators, and witness data transformation in real-time.

- Explore actual data records as they flow through operators, and witness data transformation in real-time. Low performance overhead - Unlike other lineage tools, Linear Analyzer runs external to you Flink jobs, which gives you the visibility you need without affecting your real-time system performance.

"Today's business innovators are moving beyond using AI chatbots to answer questions; they are creating autonomous agents that use AI to take action," said Ronen Korman, CEO and co-founder of Datorios. "With so much riding on the success of these systems, businesses cannot afford downtime or errors; Lineage Analyzer helps them avoid these and move forward with confidence."

About Datorios

Rooted in the collective wisdom of the Apache Flink community and addressing the unique challenges faced by enterprises, Datorios is the first data observability platform for Apache Flink, empowering data engineers with the ability to supercharge real-time business innovation and make real-time data processing the organizational norm instead of the exception. Datorios is a remote-first employer with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and Palo Alto, CA.

