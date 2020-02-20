Datrium Announces Record Business Growth and Global Expansion

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced record business growth driven by its extensive product innovation including the launch of Datrium DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) with VMware Cloud on AWS and the rapidly growing Datrium Global Partner Network. Resulting from the growing demand for Datrium DRaaS, the company recorded an increase of 450% in its disaster recovery (DR) customers in the second half of 2019 over the first half of the year. The company also announced the opening of a new office in ANZ as well as new customer additions and expanded footprints with existing customers which include leading companies such as Siemens, Ultra Petroleum and VPay; and 20 new partners across North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC who have joined the Global Partner Network in the last six months. Datrium was recently recognized across the industry with several awards – including Best Hyper-converged and Composable Infrastructures (Gold) for Datrium Automatrix in the Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com Products of the Year 2019 awards, CRN® 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020 and Bay Area News Group Top Workplace for 2019 – for its business and new product innovations.

"Over the next several years, cyberthreats such as ransomware will only continue to increase and become more sophisticated. Backup-based approaches to DR no longer work given the complexity of IT environments and enterprises need quicker, instant recovery in the face of disasters. Our mission is to free IT from worn-out, legacy solutions and deliver access to cost-effective, reliable, cloud-based disaster recovery with instant RTO. Datrium has rescued customers from ransomware, data center floods and natural disasters and transformed their economics with a cloud-native on-demand model leveraging VMware Cloud on AWS," said Tim Page, Chief Executive Officer at Datrium. "Datrium's expansion in the enterprise market shows the growing demand for better data protection in an on-demand business climate when your data can make or break you. We're very proud of what we've accomplished at Datrium in the last year, and the new relationships we've built with customers and partners around the world."

Datrium Achieves Record Business Growth and Expands in North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC

With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93.3, a rating that is significantly above the B2B standard of between 20 and 30, Datrium continued to increase its customer base and resulting revenue in 2019. Customers and channel partners worldwide leverage Datrium DRaaS and DHCI software to modernize their IT and transform DR. The company acquired new customers across verticals including technology, higher education, oil and gas, and financial services.

With high demand for modern DR solutions in ANZ's sophisticated markets, Datrium opened a new office in Australia/New Zealand, which is being led by Managing Director Justin Cooper. Cooper brings nearly 30 years of IT industry experience managing and growing relationships with partners and customers. Prior to joining Datrium, Cooper was the regional director ANZ for Sprinklr Inc.

The Datrium Global Partner Network has also evolved to support increasing demand for Datrium's solutions in North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC, with the addition of 20 new partners and five new DRaaS Select partners including: Centre Technologies, Champion Solutions Group, Mindsight, PTS Data Center Solutions, and Technologent. Datrium recently announced the expansion of its partner network with the addition of a new tier, DRaaS Select, to help Datrium partners better aid customers in their cloud transformation and modernize DR and backup processes.

"We see companies shutting down secondary data centers to take advantage of cloud-native on-demand DR with VMware Cloud on AWS. Additionally, we see state and local governments, and educational institutions embrace DRaaS because effective DR had been out of reach for them until now," said Page.

To support rapid customer and partner growth, the Datrium team made strategic new hires over the past year, including the appointment of George Li as SVP Finance and Operations, Jeff Hartley as VP of Product, Kristin Brennan as VP of Marketing and Doug O'Shaughnessy as VP of Global Customer Support, and Justin Cooper as Managing Director of Datrium ANZ.

Product Innovation

Through the following product advancements made available throughout 2019, Datrium makes it cost-effective, secure and sustainable for enterprise companies to build and maintain the kind of data infrastructure required to meet their own customers' requirements for fast delivery of goods and services:

Datrium DRaaS: Launched in August 2019 , Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS fundamentally changes how companies approach DR with its cloud-native design, built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objective (RTO), continuous compliance and an on-demand pay-as-you-go model. Built on Datrium's popular workload orchestrator, ControlShift, this SaaS solution provides the world's first fully automated failover to the VMware Cloud on AWS based on live mount of VM snapshots held in AWS S3. Datrium provides a single point of ordering, billing and support, eliminating the need to manage AWS and VMware Cloud on AWS accounts directly. Datrium DRaaS enables organizations to make the cloud their DR data center at a fraction of the cost of a second data center, delivering 10x or greater cost savings.

DHCI: Datrium also released Data Node Fault Tolerance, a new DHCI feature. Data Node Fault Tolerance enables improved durability of Datrium's DHCI enterprise implementations, providing whole-chassis fault tolerance and enabling rack-aware deployments. In addition, the option allows increased drive fault tolerance for bigger drive pools, all using the Datrium's always-on erasure coding.

Industry Accolades for Technology Innovation and Growth

Over the last year, Datrium was recognized across the industry with several awards for its business and new product innovations. These industry accolades include:

CRN 100 Coolest Cloud Companies 2020

2019 TechTarget Storage Product of the Year Gold winner for Best Hyper-converged System

Bay Area News Group Top Workplace for 2019

2019-20 Cloud Awards finalist

2019 CRN Tech Innovators finalist

About Datrium

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

