Datrium Announces the Appointment of Phillip Liu as VP of Engineering

With approximately 10 years spent delivering SaaS-based and IaaS-based products and services, Liu brings to his new position extensive cloud computing experience and a demonstrated ability to repeatedly build large-scale distributed systems. As VP of Engineering, he will be responsible for the ongoing development and delivery of Datrium SaaS-based products, software and appliances.

Prior to joining Datrium, Liu was founder, CTO and VP of Engineering, and remains on the board of directors of SignalFX, a SaaS-based monitoring and analytics platform. Before that, he served as a Software Architect at Facebook where he led development of Facebook's IaaS platform and several key, web-scale application management solutions. Liu also played a pioneering role in the development of the data center automation category as Chief Architect at Opsware.

Liu is the latest in a string of important additions made to Datrium's executive staff in the past year. These additions include the appointments of Andre Leibovici as VP of Solutions and Alliances, and new Board of Directors member, Dave Schneider who is the Chief Revenue Officer at ServiceNow.

"Backup sucks, and Datrium is proving that it's finally possible converge it away in a multi-cloud world," said Brian Biles, founder and CEO of Datrium. "Phil is one of the world's experts in how to deliver scaleable SaaS on multiple clouds with high quality, and we are thrilled to have his combination of vision and practicality in our leadership team."

"Datrium is forging entirely new hybrid cloud infrastructure paradigms with its convergence of Tier 1 workloads, scale-out backup, and cloud DR — exposing the limitations of hyperconverged infrastructure and single-cloud strategies, whether public or private," said Liu. "We're changing the way organizations consume cloud, and I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to play a role in this exciting journey."

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in Open Converged Infrastructure for hybrid cloud, converging Tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for vastly simpler administration, protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, and higher IO performance than available with traditional alternatives. The company is led by the CTOs and founders from Data Domain and early principal engineers from VMware. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

