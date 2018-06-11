Datrium Appoints Tim Page as Chief Executive Officer

Datrium's next stage of growth will tap Page's leadership and experience from Sprinklr, a cloud service for enterprises, where he served as COO. Prior to his tenure at Sprinklr, Page was also the COO and a founding member of VCE, where he created the Converged Infrastructure market and sustained a $3bn run-rate in just six years. Page will replace co-founder Brian Biles in the CEO role. Biles will continue to serve the company as Chief Product Officer.

"Tim is a great leadership fit for Datrium," said Biles. "His combination of experiences in leadership in cloud services and converged infrastructure are perfect for us."

"From the very beginning I was impressed with the incredible people at Datrium, blending some of the top minds in SaaS, virtualization and data management. The company's achievements have been phenomenal—record customer adoption, huge sales growth, and new software being released at a blistering pace," said Page. "Enterprises are asking for a higher-end, massively scalable infrastructure than legacy HCI, and one that's a bridge to the cloud. Datrium is absolutely the right company at the right time, and I am thrilled to be here."

The company's early success comes in large part from the breakthrough capabilities associated with its award-winning Datrium DVX, a single converged data lifecycle platform for hybrid clouds. Datrium's new breed of convergence has proven itself to be a gamechanger for customers that include the likes of a global consumer products company and technology powerhouses Siemens, Zeon Chemical, BioMarin, VPay and the US Department of Defense.

In recent months, Datrium has also enjoyed substantial channel growth fueled by strategic relationships with technology partners including Dell, Oracle, RedHat, and Citrix. In January, the company also began its global expansion with the opening of offices in Japan and Canada.

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in tier 1 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for hybrid clouds. Datrium converges tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for vastly simpler administration, protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, and higher IO performance than available with traditional HCI alternatives. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

