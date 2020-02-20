Datrium Delivers Next-Generation, Cloud-based Disaster Recovery to Bishop Lynch High School

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced that Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, TX, has selected Datrium to secure its IT infrastructure from disasters and ransomware using Datrium DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service) and built-in cloud backup. By replacing its legacy backup solution with Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS, which delivers significantly reduced Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and ransomware recovery, Bishop Lynch High School reached new thresholds for performance, improving both Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and RTO. Datrium's easy-to-use and highly reliable DR solution reduced IT costs providing exceptional quality to a pricepoint, improved service and increased the IT team's productivity while effectively combating disasters.

Bishop Lynch High School is known for its rigorous college preparatory environment and ability to drive academic excellence; its IT department mirrors this same rigor from a service perspective in its approach to protect its infrastructure and data. The IT team sought a simpler, smarter DR and backup solution to protect its systems from future disasters and be able to recover rapidly. Bishop Lynch High School selected Datrium after being impressed with the ingenuity of Datrium's disaggregated HCI (DHCI) solution and the platform's ability to achieve DR with built-in backup and encryption in the cloud.

"The way Datrium integrated their new technology into our old data center and moved the server load to the new ESXi host and storage was so clever. It turned into a VMware VM migration effort where both the previous system and the Datrium system were visible," said Gray Huggins, Director of Technology at Bishop Lynch High School. "The VMs were migrated through the standard approach of VM migration for server and CPU migration. We were able to bring over all of the VMs from our previous environment to the Datrium environment, from the old servers to the new servers, and we didn't have any downtime. We were absolutely stunned and it was almost embarrassingly simple."

Before deploying Datrium, Bishop Lynch's IT team would spend several hours troubleshooting problems with backup and replication and quickly had to cut down its long RTO period of one week to four hours and RPO period of 24 hours to 60 minutes. With Datrium DRaaS instant RTO and built-in cloud backup capabilities, Bishop Lynch eliminated nightly backup debugging which reduced costs and now runs cleaner and faster backups, significantly improved IOPS performance and has exceeded its RTO and RPO goals.

"The overall service level that we get with Datrium DRaaS makes this a very worthwhile investment. It's going to bring us a lot more of something that's always in short supply in IT: peace of mind," said Huggins.

"Cost pressures are especially of major concern for educational institutions and IT shouldn't be a burden on the bottom line," said Tim Page, Chief Executive Officer at Datrium. "Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS has simplified disaster recovery for Bishop Lynch High School and its cloud-based, pay on-demand model has dramatically reduced the financial burden. The IT team can now be confident in combating ransomware and other disasters knowing it can recover instantly."

Join Datrium and Bishop Lynch High School for a webinar on Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. PST to learn more and read the complete case study .

About Datrium

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

Learn More

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Blog

Media Contact

Diana Brodskiy

Bhava Communications for Datrium

datrium@bhavacom.com

415-306-6199

SOURCE Datrium

Related Links

https://www.datrium.com

