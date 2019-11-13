Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS Delivers Industry's First Instant RTO from Backups on Amazon S3

Unlike most cloud DR approaches, Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS is focused on VMware Cloud on AWS. It requires no conversion to alternative virtual machine or cloud formats, which compromise RTO and require fundamental retraining on a separate type of cloud administration. It also defends against ransomware; by offering direct access to older backups deduped on S3, it can offer a more complete, robust offering for the widest variety of outages. This combination of on-demand compute and low-cost backup storage give it exceptional economics. It offers VM images as runnable snaps to VMware Cloud as a live datastore, so failover is a matter of restarting VMs, not copying them back and rehydrating them from a separate archive which can take days – an additional compromise to RTO.

"In the increasingly hybrid world of IT, business-critical workloads are no longer limited to on-premises infrastructure," said Steven Hill, senior analyst at 451 Research. "Protecting these portable, VMware-based applications calls for a disaster recovery strategy like Datrium's new DRaaS platform that's capable of providing instant RTOs—regardless of where the workloads and backup data reside—and can leverage the resilience and efficiency of S3-based object storage without a performance penalty."

According to the State of Enterprise Data Resiliency and Disaster Recovery 2019 report, also announced today, ransomware is plaguing the enterprise data center, with nearly 90% of companies considering ransomware a critical threat to enterprise business, and this is driving the need for DR. The research also found that the public cloud is increasingly being considered as a DR site. The vast majority of respondents (88.1%) said they would use the public cloud as their DR site if they would only have to pay for it when they need it. The cloud offers greater ease of use and cost-efficient DR, solving several pain points that are holding organizations back from responding to DR events including the complexity of DR products and processes as well as high associated costs.

Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS is the first broadly available DRaaS solution for VMware Cloud based on backups on low-cost Amazon S3. It offers instant mass restarts of thousands of VMs from recent snapshots or backups even more than seven years old. The only cost during normal business operations—i.e., when not testing or deploying DR—is that of storing ongoing backups, which are automatically deduplicated, compressed and encrypted. In the event of a disaster, Datrium DRaaS provisions an on-demand SDDC in VMware Cloud on AWS for recovery. All the snapshots in S3 are instantly made executable on a live cloud-native NFS datastore mounted by ESX hosts in that SDDC, with caching on NVMe flash. Unlike traditional backup-based approaches to DR, Datrium DRaaS delivers the industry's fastest RTO because there is no rehydration time required to copy backup data into an SDDC before restarting the virtual machines. Datrium DRaaS enables backups to be projected as a live datastore for DR in a simple, cloud-native design.

Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS will now provide disaster recovery services for any vSphere infrastructure on-premises including SANs, NAS, HCI and DHCI, and any VMware workload in the public cloud. DRaaS Connect, lightweight software for any vSphere infrastructure and a new feature of DRaaS, will enable customers to start protecting VMs in minutes.

DRaaS Connect for vSphere On Prem extends Datrium DRaaS to any vSphere on-premises infrastructure and provides efficient replication of vSphere snapshots into DRaaS deduplicated, compressed, encrypted snapshot storage on Amazon S3. It will be managed by a DRaaS cloud-based control plane to define VM protection groups and their frequency, replication and retention policies. On failback, DRaaS will return only changed blocks back to vSphere and the local on-premises infrastructure through DRaaS Connect.

DRaaS Connect for VMware Cloud will enable DRaaS to orchestrate failover from a VMware Cloud SDDC in one AWS Availability Zone (AZ) to another AWS AZ. Snapshots of running VMs in the active AZ will be stored in the DRaaS repository on AWS S3. In the event of a disaster, these snapshots can be instantly restarted on ESX hosts in a different AZ, all based on well-defined runbook policies. Both DRaaS Connect options will be available in Q1 2020.

"Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS is radically transforming DR with its cloud-native design," said Tim Page, CEO of Datrium. "It delivers failproof instant restart from ransomware and other types of disasters for any vSphere environment with unprecedented on-demand economics. It's like pressing the easy button for DR."

Datrium also announced new technology partnerships and channel partnerships to drive accelerated adoption and expansion of Datrium DRaaS across the IT landscape. Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud provides VMware vSphere customers a low cost, fast and failproof approach to disaster recovery. Together, with AWS, Datrium offers long-term data retention, using Amazon S3 economically to help enterprises stay resilient in the face of disaster. Datrium DRaaS is now available through Datrium's channel partners including Champion Solutions Group, Mindsight, PTS Data Center Solutions and Technologent.

"We talk with many enterprises who cannot afford the high cost of today's DR solutions, but require some way to protect their data centers from disasters and ransomware," said Mike Piltoff, senior vice president at Champion Solutions Group. "Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS will be a gamechanger for our customers because it is the first cloud DR solution where customers only pay for DR infrastructure when they need it rather than all the time. It is a cost effective, easy and reliable DR solution. Datrium DRaaS expands our horizons with new data management services with a very attractive ROI. We're excited to offer it to our customers."

"We strive to be thought leaders in the Honolulu community so improving our disaster recovery plans while investing efficiently was an IT imperative in 2019," said Matthew Yetter, IT Manager, Honolulu Federal Credit Union. "Datrium DRaaS was the only solution we found that could reduce our disaster recovery time from days to hours while simultaneously reducing our risk by getting our data backed up off-island to the cloud with cloud economics. On-demand DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS delivers cost efficiency we have never seen before and resulted in an ROI of less than 12 months."

"Mindsight has partnered with Datrium because they have brought to market one of the most transformative and disruptive data center technologies we have seen in a decade," said Jason Wankovsky, vice president and CTO at Mindsight.

"Developing and delivering transportation solutions for riders, drivers, and residents across 34 cities requires highly available and secure IT systems even during disasters," said Michael Beerer, Senior Section Manager - Information Systems, Orange County Transportation Authority. "Our DR solution had to have low RTO for our users and the high reliability and security of a leading government service that could be audited, tested and verified regularly. Datrium DRaaS met all our demanding requirements while reducing our TCO by 80%."

"For more than 20 years, PTS has helped IT teams solve some of their most difficult challenges," said Pete Sacco, president and founder of PTS Data Center Solutions. "Ransomware attacks are making headlines on a daily basis and we want to ensure our customers are protected if they get hit or if disaster strikes. We're pleased to partner with Datrium to help bring disaster recovery into the 21st century. Together, we're delivering a cost-effective, failproof solution that provides instant recovery from ransomware with VMware Cloud on AWS or one of our own data centers."

"Today's DR requirements have become demanding and critical to our enterprise customers," said Marco Mohajer, president of Technologent. "Datrium's DRaaS, in conjunction with VMware Cloud on AWS, is a simple and seamless solution to any organization, regardless of size. The ability to rapidly have your systems back up and running with near-zero RTO and RPO is a giant leap forward for disaster recovery. It's no longer about restore, it's just a matter of rebooting."

"Oil and gas is a regulated business that demands risk reduction and cost efficiency. Cloud backup and disaster recovery is critical to our IT success," said Josh Rein, Network Manager, Ultra Petroleum. "The efficiency of Datrium's DRaaS is great because I can instantly restart my entire datacenter on VMware Cloud on AWS from my backups on AWS S3—I get the best RTO in business for the least cost. Failproof one-click orchestrated failover and failback with auditable reports and ransomware recovery significantly reduce our business risk."

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

