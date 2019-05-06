Datrium Expands Executive Team to Supercharge Business Growth and Extend Leadership in Software-defined Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)

"Digital transformation is a priority for enterprises around the world, elevating urgency for a simple, scalable and secure way to manage, protect and serve up data on demand, with seamless mobility between on-premises and cloud environments," said Tim Page, CEO at Datrium. "We built technology from the ground up that makes this solution a reality, and now we're building out a stellar bench of industry leaders to meet global demand while delivering the best possible customer experience. This group of exceptional executives has what it takes to work synergistically with our founding team to capitalize on the unprecedented demand we're seeing as we work to free all enterprises from the inefficiencies and complexity of legacy IT infrastructure and cloud siloes."

The latest executive appointments to Datrium include:

George Li, Senior Vice President Finance and Operations – George brings to Datrium over 25 years of high-tech experience in business operations, financial planning and analysis, controllership and commercial finance. As group controller at Cisco, George was responsible for financial oversight of the company's multi-billion datacenter switching, server and SAN business. He subsequently led the financial functions at VCE that saw the formation and rapid growth of the converged infrastructure business.

"Datrium is uniquely positioned to disrupt the multi-billion dollar converged/hyperconverged market with its game-changing technology," said George Li. "The company has assembled a world class executive team that complements its innovative founders. This, combined with the company's expanded product portfolio and new software subscription offering, positions the company well for rapid expansion and exponential growth."

Jeff Hartley, VP of Product – Jeff's broad-based executive management experience stems from roles at both large and small high-tech companies for over twenty years. He most recently served as EVP, Operations at Imply Data, a provider of exploratory analytics solutions based on Apache Druid. In prior roles, he managed enterprise pricing and risk, product management, international operations, sales, marketing and services functions at PricewaterhouseCoopers, E.pihany, Loudcloud, EDS, Terracotta, Sencha and Confluent.

"Datrium is tackling some very hard IT problems in innovative ways, and I like being involved in organizations solving hard problems," said Jeff Hartley. "The company has an accomplished team of technical founders who collectively have an awesome track record of delivering products that have driven sea changes in IT. Equally important, the company has assembled a highly motivated, expert field team that will enable our customers to deploy these solutions quickly and realize substantial gains in short order. This is the right technology and the right organization to enable Datrium's customers to dramatically increase application performance and scalability, lower costs and eliminate systemic IT risks."

Kristin Brennan, VP of Marketing – Kristin brings twenty years of experience in enterprise software marketing to her new role. Prior to joining Datrium, she served as the VP of Marketing at LightStep, positioning the company as one of the dominant forces in distributed tracing and application performance management for the microservices and serverless era. Previously, Kristin was the VP of Marketing at Sencha where she built a high-velocity demand generation engine to expand penetration into the enterprise application developer market. Prior to Sencha, she led the Marketing function at Coverity, a development testing company, through its acquisition to Synopsys. She has held leadership roles in product marketing, partner marketing, developer marketing and product management at HP in the Software Division, where she focused on automation, application management and web services software.

"Datrium is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the key trends impacting the IT infrastructure market such as cloud adoption, the rise of AI, the need for more enhanced data security and support for automated business processes," said Kristin Brennan. "I'm excited to help enterprises reach their IT transformation goals through Datrium's converged solution for the hybrid cloud world. With its unparalleled technology and proven executive team, Datrium is poised to be the next unicorn."

Doug O'Shaughnessy, VP of Global Customer Support – With over twenty-five years of customer service experience in leadership positions at Amdahl Corporation, Legato Systems, EMC, Nexsan, as well as earlier stage companies such as Verari Systems and Drobo, Doug has broad experience in leading and scaling global service organizations. His extensive experience in developing and implementing ASP programs, insightful metrics packages, driving transformation, outsourcing aspects of service delivery, implementing Knowledge Management solutions, and keeping a close watch over customer satisfaction will be critical to his role at Datrium.

"Datrium's technology brings a game-changing approach to storage and converged infrastructure which will take the industry by storm," said Doug O'Shaughnessy. "We have some of the smartest, most inventive founders with an absolutely world-class leadership team. Coming to Datrium over other opportunities was a no brainer, and I'm excited to help continue building upon Datrium's best in class customer service and lead the charge to scale the service organization as we penetrate new markets and expand globally."

About Datrium

Datrium self-protecting enterprise cloud delivers a radically simple IT and data infrastructure by converging compute with fast, scalable primary storage, invisible backup, fail-proof disaster recovery and end-to-end data security. With Datrium, enterprises can run and protect applications with unprecedented speed and agility on any cloud. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

Media Contact

Pam Njissang

Bhava Communications for Datrium

datrium@bhavacom.com

510-984-1528

SOURCE Datrium

Related Links

http://www.datrium.com

