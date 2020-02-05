Datrium Expands Partner Network to Fuel Cloud Transformation and Deliver Cloud-based Disaster Recovery to Enterprises Globally

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced that it has expanded the Datrium Global Partner Network to new regions and introduced a new tier, DRaaS Select. With DRaaS Select partners can better aid customers in their cloud transformation and modernize disaster recovery (DR) and backup processes. The Datrium Global Partner Network has grown rapidly in North America, EMEA, ANZ and APJC, with the addition of 20 new partners in the last six months.

According to the State of Enterprise Data Resiliency and Disaster Recovery 2019 report, 50.4% of all organizations surveyed recently experienced a DR event, with ransomware as the leading cause. Ransomware is one of the biggest concerns for IT leaders today and this threat is requiring many organizations to rethink their DR plans. Datrium's on-demand cloud-native DRaaS solution with VMware Cloud on AWS makes it simple and far more economical for organizations to recover when disaster strikes. The expansion of the Datrium Global Partner Network enables organizations worldwide to work with specialized resellers and distributors in their region to modernize their data centers, transform DR with a failproof DRaaS solution and free their organizations from the complexity of traditional infrastructure.

"We've experienced high demand from customers looking to transform their data centers with more cloud-based solutions," said Tim Page, Chief Executive Officer at Datrium. "At Datrium, we pride ourselves on delivering unprecedented flexibility and simplicity to help customers transform their IT. The new and expanded partner program reflects our mission to bring on-demand, failproof and cost-effective DR with VMware Cloud on AWS to enterprises everywhere. This is an exciting time for Datrium and our growing Global Partner Network."

The new DRaaS Select tier provides partners with additional services opportunities and enables them to better guide their customers through DR transformation initiatives and protect them from the growing threat of ransomware. DRaaS Select partners receive the highest level of training and certification in DR with VMware Cloud on AWS so they are uniquely equipped to help organizations protect themselves from disasters in an economical way. Participation in the DRaaS Select tier is by invitation only and is limited to an exclusive set of highly skilled partners in specific geographic regions.

Datrium Partners Bring Cloud-native DR To More IT Organizations

DRaaS is fundamentally changing the DR market with its cloud-native design, built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objective (RTO), continuous compliance and an on-demand pay-as-you-go model. This presents a unique opportunity to leverage the public cloud and its elastic capabilities to finally deliver DR done right with Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS. Datrium's commitment to the channel and its partners' go-to-market efforts are reflected in the following Partner Network levels:

DRaaS Select resellers receive advanced training and certification on DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS. These partners have the highest level of expertise in DR with built-in backup. DRaaS Select partners can help customers transform their DR processes including providing guidance on Runbook creation and multicloud deployment strategies.

resellers are provided with new service opportunities and a rich set of program benefits, so together with Datrium they can help companies achieve failproof on-demand DR, achieve their DR compliance objectives, quickly recover from ransomware attacks, modernize their data centers, achieve their hybrid cloud objectives, and design and implement data resilience strategies. Authorized resellers can provide services beyond DR, including all around data center modernization, multicloud and hybrid cloud strategies as well as data resilience efforts.

With the Datrium Automatrix, which contains DVX at its core, Datrium and its partners can remove IT infrastructure complexity by delivering a platform that converges backup, mobility, DR and encryption in a single platform.

"Channel, reseller and distribution partners approach Datrium because they are excited about the transformational products we're bringing to market for DR and DHCI," said Joe Vranicar, Chief Revenue Officer at Datrium. "Our partners have embraced our unique approach to DR and have built practices specific to delivering Datrium's cloud and SaaS-based solutions to customers. Datrium mutually invests in each partnership to ensure the highest level of skills and technical expertise and to capitalize on the unique opportunity we have to deliver a cloud-native DR solution with built-in backup for all VMware workloads. Our goals for the expanded program are to work with specialized resellers and distributors make DR simple, efficient and cost-effective and to free organizations from the complexity of traditional, legacy infrastructures."

Since releasing DRaaS to the market in August 2019, Datrium has expanded its DRaaS Select Partner ecosystem and garnered interest in DRaaS Preferred, adding new partnerships across the U.S., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines including ASI Solutions and BEarena NZ, Bytes Software, CDW, Champion Solutions Group, Citrus Solutions, DCNEXT Holland, Epaton, Mindsight, Novulutions, Prodec Networks, PTS Data Center Solutions, SISL, Spinnakar, Technologent, and TrustCo.

To learn more about becoming a Datrium Partner, visit https://go.datrium.com/PartnerApplication.html .

Supporting Quotes

BEarena (an ASI Solutions company)

"Datrium DRaaS delivers a unique opportunity for us to help our customers finally realize the benefits of DR done right by leveraging the public cloud and its elastic capabilities," said Darren Ashley, director at BEarena, an ASI Solutions company. "We're thrilled to be part of Datrium's growing Global Partner Network. We look forward to providing our customers with a cloud-native DR solution to help them manage the unexpected and ensure their data is protected."

Bytes Software Services

"When Bytes began their relationship with Datrium, it was clear that we had early visibility of a new and potentially disruptive technology," said John Clifford, sales manager at Bytes Software Services. "Working closely with Datrium, we worked to gain clarity as to how a solution being proposed to one of our clients could be simplified by the adoption of Datrium's technology. The ability to create a software defined storage stack on VMware, whilst adopting a built in encryption and backup/DR solution was game changing. The overall deal was more cost effective having cost, operational and training advantages. The Bytes team is now raising more customer interest with the 'instant-on' disaster recovery into the cloud. With the obvious cost savings, of dropping secondary data centers, this is gaining real traction across many business sectors."

CDW

"CDW is a leading technology services and solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organisations in the UK and around the world. CDW is pleased to be partnering with Datrium as this aligns with our commitment to bring the best of breed technology innovations to our customers," said Ashminder Ubhi, senior partner manager at CDW.

Citrus Solutions

"We're looking forward to helping our customers modernize their data centers with Datrium DRaaS and protect against increasing threats like ransomware with this groundbreaking cloud-based DR solution," said David Barker, managing director at Citrus Solutions. "Datrium is a valuable and strategic vendor partner for us. Their new DRaaS-focused program for partners will enable us to significantly accelerate our DR and backup business."

Epaton

"Epaton are specialists in next gen infrastructure solutions and it is our goal to ensure our customers and prospects are always informed of exciting and disruptive technologies like Datrium. Datrium is both next gen and disruptive technology—it has ticked the important boxes for us such as doing more for less," said Jonathan Lassman, managing director at Epaton. "By following our model, last year, Epaton added 75 new customers and retained The Specialist Storage Reseller of the Year award for the fourth year in a row."

Prodec Networks

"Teaming up with Datrium provides Prodec Networks with an exciting opportunity to offer customers the ability to manage complex primary storage, backup, DR, mobility and encryption with a single platform," said Tim Lunn, enterprise sales manager at Prodec Networks. "As one of the UK's leading providers of hybrid IT solutions, Prodec specializes in designing, managing and optimising today's evolving technology environments. Datrium is the perfect addition to Prodec's portfolio of technologies and this partnership enhances our ability to offer customers the most advanced solutions to help reduce the cost and complexity of data management."

SISL UK LTD

"SISL are one of the UK's and India's leading VARs and are currently experiencing explosive growth having recently expanded overseas into the USA and Singapore IT markets. By offering an on demand pay as you use model for disaster recovery, Datrium drastically reduces the cost of preparing business for the worst. You only pay for what you use. SISL believes that to be a game changer for the disaster recovery market," said Stuart Morrison, senior business development manager at SISL UK LTD.

Spinnakar

"Spinnakar is a new breed of channel player building a marketplace for channel partners to consume disruptive and innovative data-centric technologies and services. The team has a wealth of experience in selecting the latest, innovative vendors for the IT channel for data center and cloud, said Gerard Brophy, managing director at Spinnakar. "Our partnership with Datrium is very exciting. Not only does Datrium have the technology to change the way customers look at infrastructure and hybrid cloud, the company is also focused on building true partnerships and investing into our channel partners. Datrium is like as a cross between the best of 3-tier and HCI architectures with built-in back up, security and DR. This single platform provides unprecedented performance, incredible scalability and workload mobility for on prem or multicloud."

Trustco PLC

"Trustco PLC specializes in data center consolidation. We work with our customers to grow their business through the use of advanced technology," said Tim Cripps, managing director at Trustco PLC. "We have a strong track record of introducing and supporting hybrid technologies to our customers and believe Datrium provides a reliable, fresh and exciting technology solution.

We look forward to working closely with Datrium to help replicate the huge success they already have in the USA, throughout the UK."

About Datrium

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

