Datrium Launches North American Roadshow to Empower IT Executives and Technical Teams to Liberate IT From Complexity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium, pioneer of the secure multicloud platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced the launch of the "Liberate IT From Complexity" Roadshow kicking off in Toronto on September 24 and in Chicago on September 26. The Roadshow will continue in other cities this Fall including Washington, D.C., Cincinnati and Dallas. Developed for executives and their technical staff, the Roadshow will feature speakers from Datrium, customer Q&As as well as a hands-on lab to demonstrate how Datrium Automatrix unifies data silos and liberates IT from complexity.

What:

Data lifecycle management today is complicated and increasingly difficult to do efficiently. The Datrium "Liberate IT From Complexity" Roadshow in Toronto, Chicago, Washington D.C., Cincinnati, and Dallas will focus on how enterprises can unify data silos with Datrium Automatrix, an autonomous data services platform that automates routine and repetitive tasks, converging the data lifecycle and removing complexity in IT. Automatrix offers primary storage and backup, disaster recovery orchestration, encryption and mobility in a single powerful platform.

The Roadshow will also feature Datrium DRaaS, Datrium's groundbreaking, cost-effective disaster recovery solution that protects from ransomware and eliminates the need for secondary physical failover sites. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Datrium's Hands-on Lab led by the company's key architects.

Liberate IT From Complexity Roadshow – Toronto, ON

Speakers include:

Joe Vranicar , Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium

, Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium Jeff Parker , Field CTO, Datrium

, Field CTO, Datrium Jaz Chohan , Head of Sales, Canada, Datrium

, Head of Sales, Canada, Datrium Mike McLaughlin , Director of Solutions, Datrium

, Director of Solutions, Datrium Customer: Bell Canada

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Where: Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, Toronto, ON, M5H 1J9

For Toronto, register here: https://go.datrium.com/torontoroadshow.html

Liberate IT From Complexity Roadshow – Chicago, IL

Speakers include:

Joe Vranicar , Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium

, Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium Scott Stricker , Sales Director, Datrium

, Sales Director, Datrium Brett Foy , VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium

, VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium Mike McLaughlin , Director of Solutions, Datrium

, Director of Solutions, Datrium Roman Giverts, Sr. Systems Administrator, HN Precision

Systems Administrator, HN Precision Brad Bilotta , IT Manager, Magnaflux

When: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Where: Willis Tower, 233 South Wacker Drive, Floor 67, Chicago, IL

For Chicago, register here: https://go.datrium.com/chicagoroadshow.html

Liberate IT From Complexity Roadshow – Washington, D.C.

Speakers include:

Michael Ferreri , Division Sales, Datrium

, Division Sales, Datrium Brett Foy , VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium

, VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium Andy Kelly , Director of Sales Engineering, Datrium

When: Thursday, October 10, 2019

Where: Convene Hotel, 1800 Tysons Boulevard, Tysons Corner, McLean, VA 22102

For Washington, register here: https://go.datrium.com/dcroadshow.html

Liberate IT From Complexity Roadshow – Cincinnati, OH

Speakers include:

Joe Vranicar , Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium

, Chief Revenue Officer, Datrium Brett Foy , VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium

, VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium Joel Wenger , Sales Director, Central, Datrium

When: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Where: 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

For Cincinnati, register here: https://go.datrium.com/cincinnatiroadshow.html

Liberate IT From Complexity Roadshow – Dallas, TX

Speakers include:

Tim Page , CEO, Datrium

, CEO, Datrium Brett Foy , VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium

, VP, Worldwide, Systems Engineering, Datrium Joel Wenger , Sales Director, Central, Datrium

When: Thursday, October 17, 2019

Where: Coppell Independent School District, 1303 Wrangler Circle, Coppell, Texas 75019

For Cincinnati, register here: https://go.datrium.com/dallasroadshow.html

About Datrium

Datrium is the pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise that natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform. Deployed as disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI) and SaaS applications, Datrium's Automatrix™ platform makes information available at the speed of business, no matter what, with frictionless software and data mobility between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Datrium accelerates and consolidates heterogeneous workloads, making it ideal for databases, VDI and industry-specific applications as well as growing Kubernetes, DevOps and AI use cases. Datrium Automatrix technology abstracts data from underlying hardware, provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so IT organizations can focus on running their enterprise applications at peak performance and stop worrying about managing data infrastructure details. Liberating IT from compromises and duplicative costs, Datrium enables instant recovery in place with 100% point-in-time data and virtual machine consistency, eliminating the expense and risk of using separate tools for production data, backup, disaster recovery and encryption. Secure by design, Datrium maintains blazing fast performance at any scale as it protects against malicious or accidental data corruption so that demanding production workloads run with ease. Unlike other dHCI, HCI and storage vendors that turn off critical services to conserve performance, Datrium keeps data encryption (in transit and at rest), compression, deduplication and erasure coding always on, providing the highest levels of performance while exceeding enterprise security and reliability requirements. Trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns, Datrium powers complex computing with set-and-forget simplicity. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

