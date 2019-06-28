Datrium Named a Bay Area News Group Top Workplace for 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced it has been named a Top Workplace for 2019 by The Bay Area News Group. This accolade is the result of the overwhelmingly enthusiastic feedback Datrium received from its employees in an independent survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Since our founding in 2012 we've held strong to our mission of providing users with the speed, agility and efficiency required to focus on instant outcomes for their business," said Tim Page, CEO at Datrium. "At the heart of this customer-first approach is a belief that creating a positive culture and working environment for Datrium employees is paramount to achieving customer satisfaction—we strive to ensure that employees know they are truly a part of something meaningful across the organization. We pride ourselves on putting cooperation and teamwork at the forefront of everything we do, and are honored to be named one of the Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces for 2019."

Datrium is committed to instilling its six core values in every employee within the company, which are to treat people right, be a team of leaders, have fun, constantly innovate, strive for excellence and always deliver.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

