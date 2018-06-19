Datrium Named Official Converged Infrastructure Of The San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers chose Datrium as their converged infrastructure provider primarily because of the organization's need for a consolidation solution that would improve efficiency and provide the flexibility to grow and adapt for years to come in a dynamic football market. Future plans for additional applications, disaster recovery, data security and cloud-based data protection are all possible with the scalable Datrium platform.

"We used to have a sign posted by our practice field that said, 'Every day you get better or you get worse—you never stay the same,'" said Jim Bartholomew, Director of IT for the San Francisco 49ers. "The same is true with 49ers IT. With Datrium, we expect better performance, faster RTO and options for Cloud that will better serve our coaches and staff. When we win on Sunday, we will take a lot of pride in knowing we had a part in that."

Datrium will consolidate the workloads from eight legacy storage arrays and aging servers to two Datrium DVX systems. DVX will serve 49ers coaches with critical video assets used for pregame preparation and instant game-time decision making. Keeping this critical data in flash on the server will provide a technology advantage for coaches looking for every possible edge to win. Datrium DVX will also support corporate applications, including the business-critical scouting database used for maintaining and serving statistics on college and NFL players in realtime, a key tool during the NFL Draft and for other trade assessments. All data on the DVX will be backed up daily to Datrium's built-in backup catalog, validated multiple times per day with Blanket Verification, and secured end-to-end with Blanket Encryption.

The 49ers also announced a corporate partnership whereby Datrium will sponsor company events, concerts, 49ers home games and the Bay Area Host Committee for the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship, set for Levi's® Stadium on January 7, 2019.

"The 49ers are our kind of partner – they get it, they're ambitious, and they know what it takes to win," said Tim Page, CEO, Datrium. "Working together means we are figuratively but also literally helping the NFL community and the 49ers move the ball down the field during every game."

"Our organization is always looking to leverage technology and business strategy to maximize the success of our business operations and that's why we're committed to partnering with innovative companies that can impact our business both on and off the field," said Brent Schoeb, San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "In Datrium, we have found a partner that has the same DNA as us and we look forward to a winning season on the field and in the data center."

Photo Blog: San Francisco 49ers Score with Datrium DVX

About Datrium

Datrium is the leader in tier 1 hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for hybrid clouds. Datrium converges tier 1 HCI, scale-out backup and cloud disaster recovery for vastly simpler administration, protection of hybrid cloud infrastructure, and higher IO performance than available with traditional HCI alternatives. For more information, visit www.datrium.com and follow @datrium on Twitter.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has six conference championships and 19 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 70 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

