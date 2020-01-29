Datrium Selected by Ultra Petroleum to Combat Ransomware and Recover from Disasters

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Datrium , pioneer of the secure multicloud data platform for the resilient enterprise, today announced that Ultra Petroleum, a Wyoming-based oil and gas producer, has selected Datrium to combat ransomware and recover from disasters with Datrium DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service). After several iterations of backup and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, Ultra Petroleum turned to Datrium for a more simplified and cost-efficient approach to DR and backup. Datrium DRaaS is transforming DR for all VMware workloads with its built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and on-demand model. It delivers significant cost savings and dramatically lowers IT complexity, enabling Ultra Petroleum to reinvest time and money into other business priorities.

As an independent exploration and production company, Ultra Petroleum manages dozens of systems, applications and both IT- and business-specific technologies. Before beginning its search for a new solution, Ultra Petroleum implemented various alternatives, including a co-location model that was difficult to work with and a managed services model that was inefficient and expensive. By deploying Datrium DRaaS, Ultra Petroleum is able to make the cloud its DR site at a fraction of the cost of having a second data center. Ultra Petroleum can now cut costs without impacting service levels because Datrium DRaaS provides incredibly fast failover and failback.

"Our IT is 95% virtualized, making Datrium a superior solution for our environment. Everything we wanted to do was supported and easy to implement," said Josh Rein, network manager at Ultra Petroleum. "With Datrium, everything rides on VMware and delivers built-in security features like encryption. We were able to deploy Datrium in less than eight hours and it took our IT team just an additional eight hours to learn the ins and outs, run validations and realize on-demand results. Additionally, Datrium is 50% less expensive than our managed services model. We finally found a solution that fits our situation."

While Ultra Petroleum's immediate need was a better backup solution, Datrium also provided the company with a clear path for moving to cloud-native DR. Datrium DRaaS combines backup and DR services to deliver seamless DR orchestration as an easy-to-use SaaS product. It provides Ultra Petroleum with complete, one-click failover and failback between their on-premises data center and an on-demand SDDC on VMware Cloud on AWS.

"Datrium DRaaS will give us on-demand DR for all our VMware workloads," said Rein. "This eliminates the need for a physical DR site and we'll only pay for the DR resources we actually use which is an economic no-brainer. With Datrium DRaaS, we can extract ourselves from the managed services model, take back control, and save a lot of money—but we aren't giving up any freedom of choice in the future."

With Datrium, Ultra Petroleum has added new capabilities without additional costs. For example, their IT team saved staff time by automating key backup processes and streamlining manual tasks. Datrium DRaaS also enables Ultra Petroleum to instantly restart any workload from S3 after a disaster, delivering protection from threats like natural disasters and ransomware. Because Datrium has the ability to deliver RPOs (recovery point objective) and RTOs in minutes, Ultra Petroleum improves its IT SLAs massively, for example beating their existing RTO of 48 hours by nearly 48 hours.

"We see a lot of companies struggle with DR because most solutions are expensive, unreliable and labor-intensive," said Tim Page, Chief Executive Officer at Datrium. "When you're under stress during a disaster or ransomware attack, you really need a one-click DR strategy to failover your entire data center instantly and with total confidence. We're looking forward to working with Ultra Petroleum to help them achieve their DR goals with an economical, reliable and instant DR solution for all their VMware workloads."

Read the complete Ultra Petroleum case study .

About Datrium

Datrium, the multicloud data platform company, provides the leading software platform for disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (DHCI) and disaster recovery (DR) done right. Datrium natively converges primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single platform called Automatrix™. Central to the Datrium Automatrix platform is Datrium DVX, the industry's fastest and most resilient DHCI system. It combines the durability of SANs with the simplicity of HCI, delivers 10x the performance of traditional systems and integrates seamlessly with Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service for VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS). DRaaS delivers the industry's first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on Amazon S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption and architected for the cloud, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale while protecting against ransomware and other technological or natural disasters and enables frictionless, no-cost software and data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Automatrix technology provides consistent data services across clouds and automates resource orchestration so applications run at peak performance while liberating IT from managing data infrastructure. Datrium is trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns. Resilient enterprises run fast on Datrium.™

Learn More

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Blog

Media Contact

Pam Njissang

Bhava Communications for Datrium

datrium@bhavacom.com

510-984-1528

SOURCE Datrium

Related Links

https://www.datrium.com

