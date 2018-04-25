Datum Dental, Ltd. and Dentsply Sirona Implants Enter Distribution Agreement in the USA

LOD, Israel, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Datum Dental, Ltd, leading provider of OSSIX® brand innovative solutions for bone and tissue regeneration for dentistry, announces expansion of its global distribution network. In the USA, Dentsply Sirona Implants is now promoting the full OSSIX line (OSSIX Plus, OSSIX Volumax, and OSSIX Bone).

The distribution collaboration was formally announced at the recent Academy of Osseointegration (AO) Annual Meeting in Los Angeles. Powered by the company's patented GLYMATRIX® technology, OSSIX products are covered by over 110 scientific publications and extensive clinical experience with thousands of clinicians. Superior clinical results were discussed on podium at the AO and featured in presentations such as a new independent, comparative study of soft and hard tissue parameters by researchers Hong, Chen, Kim and Machtei at Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Rambam Healthcare Campus.

"We welcome our new partners and thank our existing network for ongoing cooperation -- we are encouraged by continued momentum," said Daniel Levitats, VP of Sales and Marketing of Datum Dental, "To enable enhanced support for all our partners and growth of the OSSIX brand, we have also expanded our Sales & Marketing team. There is great traction for our OSSIX brand, including the newest member of the product family, OSSIX Bone, launched in 3Q2017 in the USA, now available in Israel and Chile, with CE Mark in process for Europe. There is high adoption in strategic regions for our GLYMATRIX-based scaffold, OSSIX Volumax, and continued growth for our legacy product, the OSSIX Plus ossifying collagen membrane. We are transforming and simplifying the work of clinicians -- enabling specialists and general practitioners to benefit from our expanding portfolio."

"Offering the OSSIX products alongside our SYMBIOS portfolio propels Dentsply Sirona Implants into the future of regenerative dentistry," said Jennifer DiPietro, Head of Regenerative Solutions for Dentsply Sirona Implants. "We provide comprehensive offerings to customers that re-create and preserve hard and soft tissues. We are excited to deliver the innovative solutions and proven technologies of the OSSIX line. With this collaboration with Datum Dental Ltd., we have the opportunity to bring established quality and meaningful innovation together to our customers."

Around the globe, Datum Dental's Partner Network also continues to extend its reach to new territories such as Argentina, Belgium, Colombia, Greece, Scandinavia, and Singapore, with more new partnerships in the pipeline.

About Datum Dental

Datum Dental Ltd., a subsidiary of Datum Biotech, provides innovative dental regeneration products, aiming to support and enhance the future of implantology and oral care. The company markets its products for dental professionals through its extensive global network of over 20 partners worldwide. The company's uses its patented GLYMATRIX core technology, a sugar cross-linking collagen biomaterial, for guided bone regeneration (GBR) and guided tissue regeneration (GTR). Powered by GLYMATRIX, the OSSIX product family has enabled clinicians in hundreds of thousands of procedures in over 30 countries to safely provide predictable, long-term results to their patients. Datum Dental's R&D pipeline continues to develop new, safe and transformational solutions – that simplify procedures and overcome major deficiencies in existing biomaterial‐based regenerative products.

About Dentsply Sirona Implants

Dentsply Sirona Implants offers comprehensive solutions for all phases of implant therapy, including Ankylos, Astra Tech Implant System and Xive implant lines, digital technologies, such as Atlantis patient-specific CAD/CAM solutions and Simplant guided surgery, Symbios regenerative solutions, and professional development programs. Dentsply Sirona Implants creates value for dental professionals and allows for predictable and lasting implant treatment outcomes, resulting in enhanced quality of life for patients.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 130-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania, and the international headquarters is based in Salzburg, Austria. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.

Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

