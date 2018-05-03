DATUM named Major Vendor of Data Governance Solutions in Independent Market Report Citing Data Governance Market Worth 3.53 Billion USD by 2023

"We believe Data Governance is fundamental to Data Value. It is satisfying to see the predicted growth in this market as it confirms the importance of data governance for digital transformation and the priority this category is given in the enterprise," says President & CEO, Will Crump.

MarketsAndMarkets™ highlights that "the ongoing transformations in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical generates large volumes of data, which is ultimately driving the need for efficient data governance solutions. High-quality, properly managed data is crucial for decision-making across the retail and eCommerce industry vertical, as it helps decision makers with product pricing, campaign management, sales optimization, risk management, and product management."

DATUM is known for their outcome focused approach to data governance with a core capability of determining data value for the enterprise. Manufacturing and supply-chain heavy industry verticals are well-represented in the DATUM customer portfolio as the complexity of data and systems is high and there is a high dependency on operational excellence. The DATUM Information Value Management® platform is recognized for its business friendliness, collaboration and visualization that articulates what data matters, and why.

"What we have learned from our customers is not as much what they need a tool to do but what solution they need in order to achieve their business outcomes," said President & CEO, Will Crump.

About DATUM

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance, Stewardship and Discovery Providers, Q2 2017, and as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, DATUM drives decision integrity, empowering organizations to discover the right data and make the right decisions faster. By focusing on what data matters and why, DATUM's proven data governance and stewardship platform, Information Value Management®, delivers business value insights. Today, Fortune 500's trust DATUM as the data governance system of record to improve operational efficiency, deliver greater analytical insights and simplify compliance and regulatory reporting. www.datumstrategy.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie Crump

marie.crump@datumstrategy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/datum-named-major-vendor-of-data-governance-solutions-in-independent-market-report-citing-data-governance-market-worth-3-53-billion-usd-by-2023--300642411.html

SOURCE DATUM

Related Links

http://www.datumstrategy.com

