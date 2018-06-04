DATUM Recognized for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications

The Market Guide identifies solutions that best suit the needs of business users acting in the role of information steward. DATUM meets 8 out of 9 information stewardship application capabilities listed by Gartner in the Market Guide.

According to the Gartner Market Guide "The key point is that no organization governs information simply because it can; there has to be a business context, and the increasing realization of this context explains the rise of information stewardship applications." 1

The report states that "A key differentiator between modern information stewardship applications and the IT-centric tools they evolved from is the provision of a user interface targeted at the business user role of information steward." Furthermore, the report notes that, "The recent complexity that is emerging — associated with such things as increased interest in data lakes, and now IoT analytics — is extending the need for operational policy enforcement in analytical use cases." 2

"We are excited to be recognized as a Representative Vendor for this growing market," said DATUM CEO Will Crump. "We have always been firm believers that information stewardship and data governance should be addressed from a business use case lens. Our unique approach to data governance incorporates not only metadata management, but also discovery, data governance and stewardship management in a comprehensive offering driven by this belief. It is rewarding to see the market respond."

According to Gartner, "it is fast becoming clear that, as stewardship gets established, programs focused on data and analytics governance and stewardship are in fact initiatives focused on business process integrity and outcome improvement. They are much less about data for data's sake or data at a point in time". 3

DATUM's Information Value Management platform helps companies not only discover and understand the data available to them, but it also connects that data to the most important business value drivers – operations, analytics and compliance – so you can clearly measure the impact data has on your corporate initiatives. With Information Value Management you get:

A platform that is purpose-built to discover, understand, connect and measure data value for your organization.

Access to a business-first methodology that is focused on governing the business rules, processes and metrics that are most critical to the business.

A content-rich Accelerator library, with essential resources designed explicitly to accelerate execution.

The ability to connect metrics and KPIs to the data that drives value and trust.

Read more about our approach to information stewardship and how it's a crucial aspect of data governance at http://www.datumstrategy.com/data-governance-software-platform.

About the Gartner Market Guide

"A Market Guide defines a market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term. With the focus on early, more chaotic markets, a Market Guide does not rate or position vendors within the market, but rather more commonly outlines attributes of representative vendors that are providing offerings in the market to give further insight into the market itself." 4

1, 2, 3 Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications by Guido De Simoni, Andrew White, Ankush Jain, Alan Dayley May 22, 2018.

4 Gartner Methodologies, Gartner Market Guide, https://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_markets.jsp

About DATUM

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance, Stewardship and Discovery Providers, Q2 2017, and as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, DATUM drives decision integrity, empowering organizations to discover the right data and make the right decisions faster. By focusing on what data matters and why, DATUM's proven data governance and stewardship platform, Information Value Management®, delivers business value insights. Today, Fortune 500's trust DATUM as the data governance system of record to improve operational efficiency, deliver greater analytical insights and simplify compliance and regulatory reporting. www.datumstrategy.com.

